Home / India News / 'Whatever they want to add and subtract…': Agriculture minister Tomar says hopeful farmers' unions will discuss Centre's request

‘Whatever they want to add and subtract…’: Agriculture minister Tomar says hopeful farmers’ unions will discuss Centre’s request

Narendra Singh Tomar was referring to the Centre’s proposal to hold the sixth round of talks at a date and time of the farm unions’ choosing.

india Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 16:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Narendra Singh Tomar (ANI)
Narendra Singh Tomar (ANI)
         

On a day when protests against the Centre’s three agricultural laws entered day 28, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday yet again expressed hope for a solution, reiterating that the government was ready for a discussion at a time and date as per “convenience” of the farmers’ unions.

“Through various schemes, we will fill all gaps in agriculture sector, which will benefit farmers and ensure that they get the right price…Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, we saw that the work related to farming and agriculture wasn’t affected,” news agency ANI quoted Tomar as saying. “I would also like to thank banks, as they brought more than 1 crore farmers under Kisan Credit cover during the pandemic gave farmers Rs 1 lakh crore in the last eight months. We’ve undertaken some reforms and will bring in future,” he added.

Tomar further said, “I’m hopeful that farmers’ unions will discuss our request. Whatever they want to add and subtract from the government’s proposal, they should tell us. We’re ready for a discussion at the time and date of their convenience. I’m hopeful for a solution,” Tomar further said.

 

The Union agriculture minister was referring to a proposal sent by the Centre to the farmers’ unions on Sunday, in which it offered to hold the sixth round of talks at a date and time of the unions’ choosing. Total five rounds of talks, including one each on December 1, 3 and 5, have failed to break the deadlock between the two sides. While the Centre is firm that the laws won’t be scrapped and has instead proposed amendments, the unions are adamant on a total repeal.

The farmers’ unions are scheduled to meet on Wednesday and take a call on the government’s proposal.

top news
Agriculture minister says hopeful farm unions will discuss govt’s request
Agriculture minister says hopeful farm unions will discuss govt’s request
