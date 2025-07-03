What's happening in Mali? 3 Indians abducted in Al-Qaeda-linked attack

Three Indian nationals have been abducted in Mali after a terror attack linked to Al-Qaeda affiliate Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), triggering a strong response from the Indian government. The attack took place on July 1 at the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes, western Mali. The al-Qaeda-linked JNIM extremist group claimed responsibility for the coordinated attack on several Malian army positions(AP/Representational Image)

According to the ministry of external affairs (MEA), a group of armed men stormed the factory premises and took the three Indians hostage.

“The incident occurred on July 1, when a group of armed assailants carried out a coordinated attack at the factory premises and forcibly took three Indian nationals as hostages,” the MEA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The abducted Indians were employed at the factory and were targeted during the assault.

Al-Qaeda linked group claims wider attack

While no group has officially claimed the abduction, al-Qaeda-linked JNIM has reportedly taken responsibility for a series of attacks across Mali on the same day. These included strikes on military and government facilities in Kayes, Diboli, Sandere, and other towns near the borders with Senegal and Mauritania.

Reports from Mali’s armed forces confirmed the scale of the coordinated violence across both western and central regions.

Mali has been grappling with a violent Islamist insurgency since 2012. What began in the country's north has expanded across its territory and into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

The crisis has worsened under the current military-led government, with the country facing continued threats from armed groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. In addition to jihadist violence, Mali also contends with separatist uprisings and widespread criminal activity.

India demands swift rescue

India has strongly condemned the kidnapping and urged Mali to act urgently. "The government of India unequivocally condemns this deplorable act of violence and calls upon the government of the Republic of Mali to take all necessary measures to secure the safe and expeditious release of the abducted Indian nationals," the MEA said.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Bamako is in "close and constant" contact with Malian officials, local police, and the management of Diamond Cement Factory. The embassy is also coordinating with the families of those kidnapped, the foreign ministry said.

"Senior officials of the ministry are closely monitoring the evolving situation and remain engaged at various levels to facilitate safe and early release of Indian nationals," MEA's statement read.

The MEA has further urged all Indians in Mali to stay alert and “exercise utmost caution.” The external affairs ministry said, "Remain vigilant and stay in close contact with the Embassy of India in Bamako for regular updates and necessary assistance."