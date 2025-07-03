Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
Three Indians abducted in Al-Qaeda-linked terror strikes in Mali, MEA urges immediate action

ByHT News Desk
Jul 03, 2025 12:17 AM IST

In the statement issued on Wednesday, the MEA also called the act "deplorable" and reaffirmed India's firm stance against violence targeting its citizens abroad

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday expressed concern over the abduction of three Indian nationals, who were working in a factory in Mali's Kayes and urged the Malian authorities to act swiftly to ensure their rescue and safe return.

MEA said that the Indian embassy in Bamako was in constant touch with the concerned authorities in Mali.(ANI Grab )
Strongly condemning the incident, the government said that the Indian embassy in Bamako was in constant touch with the concerned authorities, security agencies, as well as the families of the victims.

"The Embassy of India in Bamako is in close and constant communication with the relevant authorities of the Government of Mali, local law enforcement agencies, as well as the management of Diamond Cement Factory," the MEA statement read.

In the statement, which was issued on Wednesday, the MEA also called the act "deplorable" and reaffirmed India's firm stance against violence targeting its citizens abroad.

"The Government of India unequivocally condemns this deplorable act of violence and calls upon the Government of the Republic of Mali to take all necessary measures to secure the safe and expeditious release of the abducted Indian nationals. Senior officials of the Ministry are closely monitoring the evolving situation and remain engaged at various levels to facilitate safe and early release of Indian Nationals," the MEA statement reads.

What happened in Mali?

Three Indian nationals, who were working at the Diamond Cement Factory in Mali's Kayes, were taken hostage on July 1 during a coordinated attack by armed assailants at the factory premises.

The attacks on Tuesday targeted Diboli in western Mali near Senegal's border, and the nearby towns of Kayes and Sandere. There were also attacks in Nioro du Sahel and Gogoui, northwest of the capital Bamako near the border with Mauritania, and in Molodo and Niono in central Mali, Mali's armed forces said, as per Reuters.

The al-Qaeda-linked Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) extremist group claimed responsibility for the coordinated attack on several Malian army positions in the country's west and central regions, AP reported.

