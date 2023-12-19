What’s next for Shivraj Singh Chouhan? Meeting with BJP chief sparks buzz

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda's residence in Delhi on Tuesday. Chouhan had earlier confirmed his scheduled meeting with the BJP chief but refrained from disclosing the agenda. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Ladli Laxmi Yojana beneficiaries, in Bhopal, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.(PTI)

"BJP chief Nadda has called for a meeting and I will go to meet him," Chouhan said on Monday while speaking to reporters in Bhopal.

When asked whether discussions will be held about getting a position in the Union cabinet, the senior BJP leader said he has no information about it.

It is Chouhan's first visit to Delhi after stepping down from the post of chief minister despite leading the party to a massive win in recently concluded assembly elections.

Amid intense speculations around his role in the party, the former chief minister said he would for whatever the party decides. The BJP leader added that there were a few issues for which he would continue to work from his heart.

"I have always said that the BJP is a mission and when you work in a mission then you won't decide, the mission decides for you. Whatever the party will decide, I will work for it. There are a few subjects like environment, women empowerment and child welfare, these are my favourite issues and I will continue to work for it from my heart," Chouhan said.

The former chief minister has been meeting his supporters and the beneficiaries of the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, a scheme widely attributed as the game-changer for the BJP in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. Last week, Chouhan was surrounded by his women supporters, who broke down and hugged him as emotions ran high during his visit to his former Lok Sabha constituency Vidisha. Calling him "Bhaiyya" (brother) and "Mama" (maternal uncle), the women and girls hugged him. They said they want him back (as the CM). The former CM could not hold back his tears and assured them that he was not leaving Madhya Pradesh.