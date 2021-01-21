WhatsApp thanks Parliamentary committee after meeting on data privacy
A WhatsApp spokesperson thanked the standing committee of Parliament on Information Technology headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for allowing them to present their views after Thursday's meeting where the company's new privacy policy was discussed.
"We wish to thank the Parliamentary Committee for giving us an opportunity to appear before them and provide our views. We look forward to assisting the Hon’ble Committee in future as well," the spokesperson said as quoted by news agency ANI.
The committee met the officials of Twitter and Facebook and the ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to hear their views on safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social and online news media platforms.
The meeting was held at 4pm today, according to ANI.
The Centre recently asked WhatsApp to withdraw its new privacy policy which had led to a global outcry about privacy protection and resulted in thousands of users switching to other online messaging platforms like Signal and Telegram.
WhatsApp, however, has assured that they do not expand its ability to share user data with its parent company Facebook and is working to address the "misinformation" that was being spread about its privacy norms.
“We wish to reinforce that this update does not expand our ability to share data with Facebook. Our aim is to provide transparency and new options available to engage with businesses...” a WhatsApp spokesperson said.
The app promises end-to-end encryption which means that no third party, even WhatsApp itself, would be unable to access someone's personal chats.
The company delayed the implementation of its new privacy policy from January 16 to May 15 after massive global backlash resulting in thousands switching over to other online messaging platforms.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WhatsApp thanks Parliamentary committee after meeting on data privacy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliamentary panel members concerned over WhatsApp's proposed privacy policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter to restart giving blue ticks from January 22: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala tests positive for Covid-19, shifted to ICU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination percentage rises in Bihar after govt allows on-the-spot shots
- The government has allowed on-the-spot administration of the vaccine from among the beneficiaries already enrolled on the Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) portal, if those listed at a vaccination centre for the day did not turn up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lagging a little in military modernisation compared to adversaries: Army Chief
- General Naravane said dependence on imported military hardware could create vulnerabilities during a crisis, and self-reliance in the defence sector was a “strategic necessity”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Names of 800 healthcare workers go missing from Co-WIN portal in Bihar
- The NMCH administration claimed it had sent the list of nearly 800 health care workers and 1,400 hospital staff to Patna civil surgeon last December, but names of those from the in medical college were missing from the Co-Win portal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puri’s Jagannath Temple administrators seek early vaccination for priests, staff
- Odisha on Thursday exceeded its target of Covid-19 vaccination by inoculating 44,880 frontline health workers against an aim of 37,076 as vaccinators in 20 of the 30 districts managed to surpass the target.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decision on release of Rajiv Gandhi killers in a month, Supreme Court told
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jayant Khobragade named India's next envoy to ASEAN secretariat
- India first posted a dedicated ambassador to ASEAN in 2014 following the elevation of ties between the two sides to a strategic partnership and in view of growing cooperation in areas ranging from security to trade.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: UK strain infects 145 people in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six shooters involved in murder of Mukhtar Ansari’s aide, say Lucknow police
- Police claimed that Sandip Singh alias Baba who was arrested on Thursday from his Ambedkarnagar hideout told them that Ajit Singh was killed on the orders of two jailed gangsters after he refused to turn hostile in court.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vaccinated 9,99,065 beneficiaries against Covid-19 so far: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's vaccine diplomacy in south Asia pushes back against China
- India is one of the world's leading makers of generic drugs
- New Delhi has free shipments of vaccines to neighbours
- Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar are among beneficiaries
- Pharma prowess allows India to counter China's influence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK strain infects 145 people in India; situation under careful watch, says govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox