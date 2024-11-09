‘When a towering tree…’: CJI Chandrachud's successor Justice Sanjiv Khanna in emotional farewell

CJI DY Chandrachud retirement: Chief Justice of India-designate Sanjiv Khanna, in an emotional speech on Friday, lauded CJI DY Chandrachud and said there would be an “emptiness” in the Supreme Court with his demitting office. Chief Justice-designate Justice Sanjiv Khanna and outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud in conversation during the latter's farewell ceremony in New Delhi on Friday. (Supreme Court of India/YouTube)

Justice Sanjiv Khanna also praised outgoing CJI Chandrachud for his “monumental” contribution to improving the Supreme Court and pursuing his goal of making it “a sanctuary of inclusivity”, which was accessible to all, news agency PTI reported.

At a farewell event for Justice Chandrachud, organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Justice Sanjiv Khanna said, “When a towering tree in the forest of justice steps back, the birds pause their songs, and the wind moves differently. Other trees shift and adjust to fill the void. But the forest will never be quite the same again.”

“From Monday, we will feel the change deeply, an emptiness will resonate through the sandstone pillars of this court, a quiet echo within the hearts of the members of the bar and the bench alike,” PTI quoted Justice Khanna as saying.

The new CJI also highlighted Justice Chandrachud's qualities as a scholar and a jurist. He embodied calmness in his professional and personal life while pronouncing "monumental" judgments.

"Thirty-eight constitutional bench judgments, including two just pronounced today. This is a record which will remain unbroken," the CJI-designate said.

Justice Khanna said another feat that was difficult to emulate was Justice Chandrachud’s ability to address audiences on diverse subjects.

What Justice Sanjiv Khanna said about Justice DY Chandrachud: Top 6 quotes

“During one of the conversations I had with him, he said that it was his third speech on the same day. Chief, you are not only an elegant orator, but you command equal mastery over the written word." “He possesses a rare ability to bridge traditional wisdom with contemporary thought into a seamless connectivity with old principles and innovations of legal philosophy.” “As a chief justice, he had a mission, mission to improve this court under his leadership and several critical institutional developments took to flight – from the construction of new chambers to (a new) Supreme Court building to the establishment of a dedicated war room and staff welfare activities.” “That apart, as a technology buff, the chief has transformed this court to bring technology and courts to the doorsteps of the litigants, be it through live streaming, hybrid hearing artificial intelligence (AI) translation or e-filing, making our life and the lives of hundreds of lawyers so much at ease.” Justice Khanna said Justice Chandrachud had profound compassion and relentlessly pursued his goal of making the apex court "a sanctuary of inclusivity", which was accessible to all. "Consider, for instance, the creation of Mitti cafe, a remarkable space run entirely by differently-abled individuals, or his dedicated reforms to make this court truly accessible, welcoming those who for long, have found these spaces daunting or obstructive," the CJI-designate said. "While Bob Dylan was one of your favourite (singers), I like to borrow a line from the Frank Sinatra song, ‘I did it my way.’ Chief, you truly did it your way."

(With inputs from PTI)