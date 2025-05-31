‘When country faces crises, Constitution keeps us united,’ says CJI Gavai, cites BR Ambedkar's reply

Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai said on Saturday during an event that The Constitution had ensured that whenever India faced a crisis, the country remained united and strong. Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai praised the Constitution for keeping India united.(PTI)

CJI Gavai was addressing a function after the inauguration of advocate chambers and multi-level parking at the Allahabad high court.

“When the Constitution was being made and its final draft was presented before the Constituent Assembly, at that time some people used to say that the Constitution is too federal while some used to say that it is too unitary,” PTI news agency quoted CJI Gavai as saying.

"Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar had replied that the Constitution is neither wholly federal nor wholly unitary. But one thing I can tell you is that we have given a Constitution which will keep India united and strong both in times of peace and war," CJI Gavai added.

He stated that India has been on the path of development after independence due to the Constitution, and compared India to neighbouring countries and their experience of development.

"Today we see what is the condition of our neighbouring countries. And India is making a journey towards development after independence. Whenever there has been a crisis in the country, it has remained united and strong. The credit for this should be given to the Constitution," he said.

‘Duty to reach out to every citizen’

CJI Gavai, during the gathering, also emphasised that it was the fundamental duty of the government to reached out every last citizen in the country.

"It is our fundamental duty to reach out to the last citizen of this country who needs justice. Be it the legislature, the executive or the judiciary everyone has to reach out to that citizen," the CJI said.

He also stated, “I have always been saying that the bar and the bench are two sides of the same coin. Unless the bar and the bench work together, the chariot of justice cannot move forward.”

The Chief Justice of India praised the Allahabad high court for being a role model for the country, citing the incident where the judges vacated 12 bungalows for the construction of a complex for lawyers.