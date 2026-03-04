'When death comes, I have no regrets': Family, friends remember veteran journalist, ex-MP H K Dua

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his condolences and said Dua's "commitment to truth, editorial independence, and public service enriched public discourse." Another Congress leader, Shashi Tharoor, called Dua a "journalistic giant" and said he was saddened to learn of Dua's demise.

As soon as the news of Dua's demise spread, tributes started pouring in from all sections.

A man of sharp political insight, Dua served as the editor of The Hindustan Times between 1987 and 94. He also served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Indian Express (1994-96), The Tribune (2003-09) and as the Editorial Advisor for The Times of India (1997-98).

Dua was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the Manmohan Singh government in 2009.

Dua was the only editor of his generation, and perhaps any, to head four major newspapers at different times — Indian Express, HT, Times of India and, most recently in the 2000s, Tribune. He was also media advisor to two Prime Ministers, A B Vajpayee and H D Deve Gowda and served as India’s ambassador to Denmark between 2001 and 2003.

H K Dua, a former editor-in-chief of Hindustan Times passed away on Wednesday. He was 88.

"He had the rare distinction of having been Editor of the Hindustan Times @httweets from 1987–94, the @IndianExpress from 1994–96, and @thetribunechd from 2003–09! A journalistic giant has left us," Tharoor said in a post on X.

Friends, family recall Dua as 'loving father', 'ardent professional' Prashant, H K Dua's son, said he was one of the few editors to have edited four of India's largest newspapers. Recalling his father's various stint as an editor, diplomat and a Parliamentarian, Prashant said the elder Dua was a man of principle, upheld integrity and fought for truth.

"He fought many battles in his profession career. But he always held his ground on principles, on the question of principles, whatever the cost. I think he was the India's only editor to have edited four of India's largest newspapers," Dua's son, Prashant Dua, told Hindustan Times over phone.

Due was also nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2009 and served as India’s ambassador to Denmark between 2001 and 2003.

Talking of his stint as a Rajya Sabha MP, Satish Kumar, who served as Dua's secretary for over a decade, said, that the veteran journalist wouldn't ask too many questions in the Parliament, but his questions were "sharp and pointing".

'Satisfied man, had no regrets' Despite his busy professional life, leading newsrooms, serving as parliamentarian, Dua never compromised on his family life.

"Being a journalist, he would often come very late at night home. Whatever time he came home from office, 11 pm, 12 am, or 1 in the night, he would always make it a point to drive me to school, always, come what may. That was our time," Prashant said.

"He was a wonderful father, wonderful professional, and a wonderful husband. He played all the roles with aplomb."

Dua was ailing for the last three weeks and was admitted at a private hospital. His son said he had a stroke in May 2024 which had weakened him.

Recalling Dua's words on his professional career, Prashant said, "He would say, ‘I have got everything. I am very satisfied’."

"I have achieved everything, serving as the editor of four newspapers, a diplomatic assignment to Denmark and then a Member of Parliament and media advisor to the Prime Minister," Satish recalled Dua as saying.

"When the death comes, I have no regrets. He went without any regrets. Whatever I wanted, I had it."