HK Dua, ex-Rajya Sabha MP and veteran journalist, passes away at 86

Veteran journalist, former Rajya Sabha member and media advisor to two Prime Ministers, HK Dua, passed away on Wednesday. He was 88.
Dua breathed his last at a private hospital in Delhi. He was admitted to the hospital three weeks back after he was keeping unwell, PTI reported.
Soon after his demise, tributes started pouring in from leaders, journalists and prominent personalities. He will be cremated at the Lodhi Road crematorium on Thursday.
Here is all you need to know about the eminent journalist, former diplomat, and Padma Bhushan:
- Born on July 1, 1937, HK Dua was also the media advisor to two prime ministers - Atal Bihari Vajpayee and HD Deve Gowda.
- He was known for his sharp political insight and commitment to editorial independence. He served as the editor of The Hindustan Times (1987-94), Editor-in-Chief of The Indian Express (1994-96) and The Tribune (2003-09).
- He also served as the Editorial Advisor for The Times of India (1997-98) and appeared extensively on national and international affairs in newspaper columns and television channels.
- He was also nominated a member of the Rajya Sabha (2009-2015) by the President, where he contributed to the debates on foreign affairs and national security.
- He was also a member of the National Security Advisory Board and was part of several high-profile parliamentary committees, including Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Home Affairs, according to PTI.
- He received Padma Bhushan from President K R Narayanan, and was conferred with D.Litt (Hon) by Punjab University and the Kurukshetra University. He was also a member of the Senate of Punjab University and Court of Jawaharlal Nehru University.
- Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari expressed their condolences on passing away of the veteran journalist.
