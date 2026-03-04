HK Dua, ex-Rajya Sabha MP and veteran journalist, passes away at 86

Veteran journalist, former Rajya Sabha member and media advisor to two Prime Ministers, HK Dua, passed away on Wednesday. He was 88. File photo of veteran journalist HK Dua delivering a lecture at Panjab University in Chandigarh. (Karun Sharma/HT)

Dua breathed his last at a private hospital in Delhi. He was admitted to the hospital three weeks back after he was keeping unwell, PTI reported.

Soon after his demise, tributes started pouring in from leaders, journalists and prominent personalities. He will be cremated at the Lodhi Road crematorium on Thursday.

Here is all you need to know about the eminent journalist, former diplomat, and Padma Bhushan: