‘When Election Commissioners were impartial’: Rahul Gandhi on TN Seshan

Seshan, who ruthlessly enforced the model code of conduct and led the game-changing electoral reforms in the 1990s, died here on Sunday following a cardiac arrest. He was 86.

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 11:52 IST
Nuh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, in Nuh district of Haryana, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_14_2019_000216A)
Nuh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, in Nuh district of Haryana, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_14_2019_000216A)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of former chief election commissioner T N Seshan and said, unlike today, there was a time when election commissioners were impartial, brave, and feared.

Seshan, who ruthlessly enforced the model code of conduct and led the game-changing electoral reforms in the 1990s, died here on Sunday following a cardiac arrest. He was 86.

“Unlike today, there was a time when our Election Commissioners were impartial, respected, brave and feared. Shri T N Seshan was one of them. My condolences to his family on his passing,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

Several top senior Congress leasers condoled Seshan’s demise and paid rich tributes to him.

