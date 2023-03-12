'When heartbreak seemed…’: Shashi Tharoor as Virat Kohli ends hundred drought

Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor, who is an avid cricket follower, heaped praises on Virat Kohli after the Indian star finally registered a Test century, after a wait of 1205 days, bringing up three figures on day four of the fourth Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor and Indian batsman Virat Kohli.

Tharoor said “today turned out to be a return to the glory days”.

“There were years when a century by @imVkohli seemed inevitable, & then a fallow period of three years when heartbreak seemed inevitable. So pleased that today turned out to be a return to the glory days. Thrilled for Virat, for India and for all of us fans!” the Congress leader tweeted.

Kohli brought up his 28th Test century after flicking Nathan Lyon for a single and helping India push towards a crucial first-innings lead.

There was a gap of 41 innings between his last century and this one, with the previous one coming over three years ago against Bangladesh in November 2019.

Kohli scored a sublime 136 in India's only innings at the Eden Gardens and helped his team secure an innings and 46-run victory.

The former India captain brought up his much-needed hundred in 241 balls. It was the most-awaited ton as his last century came against Bangladesh in November 2019.

