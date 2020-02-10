e-paper
Home / India News / When Rahul Dravid bowled to Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami

When Rahul Dravid bowled to Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami

india Updated: Feb 10, 2020 07:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dravid, a former India captain, was seen bowling underarm to the chief minister who, in turn, was happy to hit them away. (Twitter)
         

Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami found himself on a new ground and a different pitch this Sunday. He was inaugurating a cricket stadium in Salem and also faced a delivery by former India cricketer Rahul Dravid.

Dravid, a former India captain, was seen bowling underarm to the chief minister who, in turn, was happy to hit them away.

Former BCCI president N Srinivasan, TNCA president Rupa Gurunath were also present on the occasion, a press release said.

Speaking at the event, Dravid hailed the facilities at the stadium got up by Salem Cricket Foundation and praised the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) for developing facilities and infrastructure.

“It is fantastic that facilities and infrastructure are being developed by the TNCA and the Tamil Nadu government.

I truly believe that the next generation of cricketers, the next generation of heroes and talent in the country is going to come from smaller towns and cities and such facilities would help them achieve their goal,” the legendary cricketer added.

Dravid also praised Tamil Nadu left-arm paceman T Natarajan, who hails from Salem and said he would be a role model for a new generation of players.

On the occasion, Srinivasan promised to bring an IPL match to this new venue and hoped the legendary M S Dhoni would lead three-time IPL champion Chennai Super Kings in a game at this ground.

The stadium is located just off the Chennai-Salem highway and some 24 km from Salem town.

(With PTI inputs)

