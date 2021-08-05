When will Karnataka schools reopen? Basavaraj Bommai to consult experts amid Covid 3rd wave threat

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the state government will hear out the experts amid the rise of the Covid-19 cases in the state. The director of public instruction recommended reopening of schools in the state in August first week, but reports said as the new cabinet is yet to settle, reopening of schools in Karnataka may get delayed.

"We are seriously considering the recommendations of experts. I will have a final meeting with them tomorrow on two counts - what should be Covid protocol in event of 3rd wave and what should be our stand on the opening of schools. Then I will call all representatives it and take action," the chief minister told news agency ANI. The resurgence of cases in bordering Kerala has become a cause for concern in Karnataka and the state government has already taken restrictive measures to keep the spread of the infection under check.

On Thursday, Karnataka reported 1,785 fresh cases of infections and 25 deaths, indicating a sustained increase in the number of daily infections. On Wednesday, the state registered 1,769 fresh Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths.

Karnataka has already made negative RT-PCR mandatory for people coming from Maharashtra and Kerala, despite the vaccination status. Section 144 has been imposed in Bengaluru prohibiting the assembly of more than four people. Night curfew has been imposed in Bengaluru till August 16.

The report which had recommended the reopening of schools in the state in the first week was submitted in the last week of July when the increase in the number of daily infections just started. At a time when the government is mulling more restrictions, whether schools would be allowed to reopen will again be discussed with experts.