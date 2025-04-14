‘When will the RSS appoint a Dalit, Muslim or woman as chief?’ asks Congress leader after PM Modi's jibe

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardan Sapkal on Monday lashed out at the RSS for not appointing Dalits, Muslims, or women as the ‘Sarsanghchalak’ (chief), after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress for its lack of Muslim representation earlier in the day, reported PTI. Maharashtra's Congress chief lashed out at the RSS for not making a Muslim, Dalit or woman chief of the organisation(PTI)

Prime Minister Modi, during a rally in Hisar, had asked the Congress to make a Muslim their party president if they felt any genuine sympathy for the community.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, he also accused the Congress of turning Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs into "second-class citizens".

Harshvardan Sapkal responded to the scathing attack and said, “PM Narendra Modi's statement about the Congress party is ridiculous and inappropriate and we condemn his remarks.”

"Today, the Congress president is also a Dalit. But when will the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh appoint a Dalit, Muslim, or a woman as its Sarsanghchalak?" Sapkal added.

Modi created hatred among communities, alleges minister

Sapkal also hit out at the Prime Minister, alleging that he had created an environment of hatred in the country.

"Modi has been in power for 11 years. What good has he done for the country? All he has achieved is creating hatred among Hindus and Muslims, Dalits and upper castes and OBCs," he said.

On the issue of Muslims being included in politics, he criticised the Modi government and said that they had shown fake concern for the community by bringing up issues such as Triple Talaq and the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

"But in these 11 years, not a single Muslim woman has been made an MLA, MP, minister, chief minister, or a Union minister. Not a single Muslim candidate has been given a ticket," he added.

The Congress leader also claimed that atrocities against Muslims and Dalits had increased during Modi's tenure as PM, on top of the issue of unemployment and farmers' rights being neglected.

In light of Ambedkar Jayanti, he also stated that while Jawaharlal Nehru had appointed BR Ambedkar as law minister and respected him, the RSS and BJP had insulted Ambedkar and had never accepted the Constitution of India written by him.

He alleged that the RSS and the BJP were attempting to mislead people with false history. “But such statements will not bury real history, nor will they cleanse the sins committed by the RSS, BJP, and Modi," he added.