When you love, you don’t give up: Migrant workers refuse to abandon their pets

Updated: May 13, 2020 23:39 IST

The migrant workers that you see in this picture were walking on foot on the Mumbai - Nashik Expressway to reach their hometown. The puppy and the duck that they are carrying with them are their beloved pets. They refused to abandon these animals even in the face of such adversity. Forced to walk for days to reach their home, holding their pets close to them, they are prepared to face whatever may come their way.

Rajesh Natraj, a Mumbai-based animal rescuer, who posed this picture on Facebook says this family turned down the offers of those who wanted to foster the animals. “They would never part from their pets, whatever may come their way. They said they leave their families back home and come here to work, and all they get in return is disrespect. They can’t trust anyone with their pets, they told us, and kept walking,” says Natraj.

Natraj says that some migrants were also carrying cats and rabbits. They didn’t let anyone click their pictures. “They thought someone will snatch their pets and end up killing them as there are rumours that animals spread coronavirus,” says Natraj.

The activists says that it’s tragic that educated and well-off people have been abandoning their pets after falling for silly rumours. The commitment of these migrants workers towards their pets is inspiring, and we need to learn from them.

There has been a steep rise in the number of people who want to give away their pets in the wake of the pandemic. “We hope people learn from these migrants and stop trying to dump their pets. The shelters are already over burdened. The numbers of calls that they are getting daily is scary. This picture should serve as an eye opener. The migrant workers are better informed than so many of us,” he says.

This image will always be a poignant reminder of how the ones we failed set a rare example of love and compassion despite all their handicaps. Only those with integrity have the power to acknowledge and honour commitments that are for life. Pets are one such commitment.