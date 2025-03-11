Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'When you prosper, India celebrates': PM Modi in Mauritius

ByHT News Desk
Mar 11, 2025 10:22 PM IST

Addressing the Indian diaspora, PM Modi said Mauritius is not just a partner, but an integral part of India's extended family. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described Mauritius as a vital bridge between India and the global South, calling it a 'mini India' as people of both countries share a familiar bond.

PM Narendra Modi is on a 2-day visit to Mauritius from March 11-12.(PMO)
PM Narendra Modi is on a 2-day visit to Mauritius from March 11-12.(PMO)

"Mauritius is also a bridge connecting India to the wider Global South. A decade ago, in 2015, on my first as the PM, I announced India's SAGAR vision. SAGAR means Security and Growth for All in the Region. Today, Mauritius is still at the heart of this vision," Modi said.

PM Modi also said that when Mauritius prospers, India is the first one to celebrate.

Addressing the Indian diaspora, PM Modi, who is on a 2-day visit to Mauritius, shared how the neighbouring country is not just a partner, but an integral part of India's extended family.

"Mauritius is like a garden of various cultures. A 'mini India' resides in Mauritius. I understand your emotional connection with Bihar and Bhojpur. We will bring Bihar's pride back. Lord Buddha's teachings are inspiring the world for global peace. Soon, Bihar's 'Makhana' will be a part of the snack menu all over the world," PM Modi added.

Also Read | Working with Mauritius to secure its interests, secure Indian Ocean region: Modi

The event, attended by Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, his wife, and other cabinet ministers, also witnessed Modi reaffirming the historical, cultural, and emotional ties that unite the two countries.

During his visit, PM Modi also paid a visit to the Ayurveda garden at the State House in Mauritius on Tuesday which has been developed in collaboration with India.

He visited the garden along with the President of Mauritius, Dharambeer Gokhool.

Modi's special gesture for Mauritius PM

In a special gesture, Prime Minister Modi presented the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards to Mauritius PM Ramgoolam and his wife, Veena.

He also announced that the OCI card will now be extended to the seventh generation of the Indian diaspora in Mauritius, solidifying the long-standing ties between the two nations.

PM Modi to get Mauritius' highest civilian honour

Earlier in the day, Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam announced that PM Modi will be conferred with the nation’s highest honour, The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean.

Modi is the first Indian to receive this prestigious award, which recognises his contributions to strengthening ties between India and Mauritius.

This marks the 21st international award conferred upon PM Modi by a foreign nation.

Sangam water, Makhana: PM Modi's gift to Mauritius' President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool on Tuesday and gifted him holy Sangam water from the recently concluded Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, packaged in an exquisite brass and copper pot.

The president also received Makhana from PM Modi, a nutritious superfood from Bihar. This gift came at a significant time, as the Government of India recently announced in the 2025 Budget the establishment of a dedicated Makhana Board in Bihar.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On