Where are Aryan Khan case witnesses KP Gosavi and his ex-aide Sail? NCB says ‘unreachable’

Narcotics Control Bureau deputy director-general Gyaneshwar Singh, who is heading the vigilance probe into the extortion allegations against Sameer Wankhede on Wednesday said the investigators could not reach KP Gosavi and Prabhakar Sail, the two key persons linked with the case. Many other people have been served notice to appear before the investigating team, but Gosavi and Sail were not available on the contacts on NCB's record, Singh said.

"We have tried our best to contact them but could not. Through the media I would like to tell them they are free to join in two days and give evidence to special inquiry team which has been staying at CRPF mess at Bandra (West)," Singh said.

KP Gosavi was a witness of the NCB in the Aryan Khan case. After Aryan was arrested from the cruise rave party, Gosavi clicked a photo with him and shared it on social media, which went viral. Since then, Gosavi who claims to be an independent investigator and NCB's independent witness in the Aryan Khan case is in the news. His former aide Prabhakar Sail claimed that he was made a witness in the Aryan Khan case where he was made to sign on blank papers by Sameer Wankhede. Citing some telephonic conversation between Gosavi and another person that he overheard, Sail said there was an arrangement of getting ₹25 crore in exchange for Aryan's release. Of the amount, Sameer Wankhede was supposed to get some, Sail had alleged.

After making the allegations, Sail met a senior Mumbai Police official on Monday and sought police protection. Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said Sail was accorded police security.

Meanwhile, KP Gosavi created a stir on Monday as he announced that he would surrender at Mandiaon police station in Lucknow 'any moment'. He also said that he was feeling threatened in Mumbai. However, he did not surrender and, according to the NCB, both are now untraceable.

"We tried to contact both Sail and Gosavi, one house was closed while the other address could not be verified. We also tried to contact one witness through his advocate but could not trace him," Singh said.

While the NCB team said Sail was not reachable, the Mumbai police's team which has started an inquiry against Sameer Wankhede claimed it has recorded Sail's statement on Wednesday. Sail claimed he was not approached by the NCB and that he was ready to share all information with them.