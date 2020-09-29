Where does India stand in global tally? Here’s a look at the 5 most-affected countries with highest number of Covid-19 cases

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 10:27 IST

With more than 61 lakh (or 6.1 million) coronavirus cases, India is now the second worst-affected country by Covid-19 after United States. The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 33 million-mark, while the deaths have increased to 1,006,379, according to Worldometers.

The global death toll from Covid-19 rose past one million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, a bleak milestone in a pandemic that has devastated the global economy, overloaded health systems and changed the way people live.

These are the 5 most-affected countries with the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world:

The United States on top with 7 million coronavirus cases

The United States has registered 7,361,611 novel coronavirus cases, according to latest data in Worldometers. The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of at least 2,09,808 people in the United States, which leads the world in the number of confirmed infections.

India is now second worst-affected country by Covid-19

India’s novel coronavirus tally has crossed 61-lakh mark with a spike of 70,589 new cases and 776 deaths. According to Union health ministry update on Tuesday, there are 9,47,576 active cases, while 51,01,398 patients have been cured or discharged from hospitals.

Brazil has more than four million Covid-19 cases

Third in the list of worst-affected countries is Brazil which has more than four million confirmed coronavirus cases, according to Worldometers. The country has so far reported 4,748,327 total cases and 142,161 deaths due to coronavirus.

Russia

Russia reported 1,159,573 cases of coronavirus infections so far and 20,385 deaths. The country has the fourth-highest number of infections behind the United States, India and Brazil, but the number of new cases has seen a stellar rise everyday in the past month.

Columbia: 818,203 coronavirus cases

Columbia’s novel coronavirus tally has crossed the eight lakh-mark with the death toll rising to 25,641, according to Worldometers.