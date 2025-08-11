‘Where is he? How is his health?’ Sanjay Raut writes to Amit Shah over Dhankhar's 'safety'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking to know the whereabouts of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned from the post last month citing health reasons. File photo of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.(PTI)

In the letter, Raut claimed that attempts to reach Dhankhar have been unsuccessful and that there is no information about his whereabouts.

"From July 21 till today, there has been no information about the whereabouts of our (former) vice president. What is his current location? How is his health? There is no clarity on these matters," Raut said in the letter to Amit Shah.

"Some members of the Rajya Sabha attempted to contact him but were unsuccessful. There have been no communication with him or his staff, which is a matter of grave concern," Raut added.

Dhankhar resigned as vice president on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament. The move left the ruling and the opposition parties surprised.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP raised concerns over the safety of the former vice president, saying the nation deserves to know the truth.

"What exactly has happened to our Vice President? Where is he? How is his health? Is he safe? The nation deserves to know the truth about these questions," Raut asked.

He also claimed of rumours suggesting that Dhankhar "has been confined to his residence and reportedly not safe". The Shiv Sena leader added that he was contemplating to file a writ petition in the Supreme Court in the matter as he was worried about Dhankhar's whereabouts.

Soon after Dhankhar's resignation, three senior opposition leaders said the former VP has not given an appointment to political leaders who were keen to meet him. Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) veteran Sharad Pawar and some Aam Aadmi Party leaders were among the lawmakers who wanted to meet Dhankhar. He also vacated the Vice President's house soon after the resignation.