Jagdeep Dhankhar to vacate VP's official residence soon, declined meeting oppn leaders: Report

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned as the Vice President on Monday, is set to vacate the Vice President Enclave soon and declined appointment requests from several opposition leaders following the surprise move. Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar during an event in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.(Hindustan Times)

Dhankhar started packing on Monday night when he tendered his resignation citing health reasons in a letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, India Today reported, citing sources. His resignation was accepted by the President on Tuesday.

The report said that several opposition leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut and NCP (SP)'s Sharad Pawar, requested meetings with Dhankhar yesterday. However, the opposition leaders couldn't secure an appointment with the former VP.

Dhankhar, 74, had shifted to the newly-constructed Vice President Enclave on Church Road near the Parliament House Complex in April last year.

After residing in the VP Enclave for around 15 months, Dhankhar will vacate the premises despite his term ending in 2027.

The VP Enclave housing Vice President's residence and office was constructed under the Central Vista redevelopment plan.

Dhankhar's move left both the ruling party and the opposition in surprise as it triggered a firestorm of speculation on whether there was more to it than "to prioritise health care."

A Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry official said that Dhankhar is entitled to a government bungalow.

"He (Dhankhar) will be offered a Type VIII bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi or another area," the official said. The Type VIII bungalow is usually allotted to senior Union ministers or presidents of national parties.