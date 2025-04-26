‘Where will he even jump?’: Hardeep Puri hits back at Bilawal Bhutto's ‘blood’ threat

Union minister Hardeep Puri on Saturday hit out at Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's “blood” remark, saying the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief wouldn’t even be able to jump without water after the Indus Waters Treaty suspension. Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri addresses a press conference, at BJP HQ in New Delhi. (ANI )

While speaking at a public meeting in Sukkur, Sindh province on Friday, Zardari warned India of bloodshed if the Indus Waters Treaty was not upheld.

“I would like to tell India that the Indus is ours and will remain ours. Either water will flow from this river, or their blood will flow,” said Zardari.

His remark followed India's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with Pakistan after a terror attack in Pahalgam killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Reacting to the Pakistani leader’s remarks, Hardeep Puri said that such statements should not be dignified and that those making them will eventually understand.

“I saw he said that if water is not given, blood will flow. Tell him to spill his own blood somewhere by jumping. But, if he doesn’t get water, where will he even jump? This is a foolish statement of his... There’s another aunty there, Sherry Rehman, she too has made some foolish statement. There is no need to dignify them. What happened in Pahalgam is state-sponsored terrorism; it is not something at the individual level,” Puri told news agency ANI.

Hardeep Puri said that the Pahalgam attack was a terrorist act by cross-border terrorists, backed by a neighbouring state. He added that Pakistan’s defence minister had acknowledged such actions for the past 20 years and affirmed that Pakistan would pay a heavy price, as stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“What happened in Pahalgam is a terrorist attack; there should be no misunderstanding about it. These are cross-border terrorists, unleashed by a neighbouring state... And they themselves are taking responsibility... Their defence minister has said that they have been doing this for the past 20 years... Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price once and for all,” said Hardeep Puri.