'Which country is this?': Anand Mahindra's quiz winner to get this tractor

Mahindra & Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra on Wednesday shared a video of some tractors manufactured by his company on Twitter, and offered a scale-model tractor to the person who will first identify the country where the vehicles have been exported to.

Mahindra also shared a picture of a scale-model tractor.

“These are Mahindra Tractors of course, but which country is this? I’ll send the first person with the right answer a scale model tractor shown in the accompanying pic,” Mahindra tweeted.

These are Mahindra Tractors of course, but which country is this? I’ll send the first person with the right answer a scale model tractor shown in the accompanying pic. pic.twitter.com/TkA1Y5AlwD — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 12, 2022

For more than three decades, Mahindra has been a leading tractor brand and the world’s largest tractor manufacturer by volumes. “With a presence in over 40 countries Mahindra has leveraged on its quality, as the only tractor brand in the world, to win both the Deming Award and the Japanese Quality Medal,” Mahindra said on its website.

The business magnate is quite active on Twitter where he is known for sharing a variety of content that often goes viral.

On Tuesday, Mahindra shared a video about an electric vehicle that can be driven on various types of terrain—from rocky to sandy to snowy.

While sharing a demonstrative video about the French-made vehicle, Mahindra wrote, “Interesting. A wheeled Spider. Not sure this will be a volume seller for recreational purposes alone. A potential mobility device for Defence & Paramilitary personnel? What do you think? @vijaynakra @Velu_Mahindra."

Interesting. A wheeled Spider. Not sure this will be a volume seller for recreational purposes alone. A potential mobility device for Defence & Paramilitary personnel? What do you think? @vijaynakra @Velu_Mahindra pic.twitter.com/vzTaeHlTja — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 11, 2022

According to Swincar e-Spider’s website, the vehicle can be “controlled using hands only, making it very accessible, even to persons of reduced mobility.” Powered by a “patented pendulum design”, the vehicle is able to maintain its balance even as it ascends or descends ragged or sloppy land.

