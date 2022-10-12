Home / India News / 'Which country is this?': Anand Mahindra's quiz winner to get this tractor

india news
Updated on Oct 12, 2022 02:41 PM IST

Anand Mahindra is quite active on Twitter where he is known for sharing a variety of content that often goes viral.

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra shared a video of tractors manufactured by his company on Twitter,(Source: Twitter)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Mahindra & Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra on Wednesday shared a video of some tractors manufactured by his company on Twitter, and offered a scale-model tractor to the person who will first identify the country where the vehicles have been exported to.

Mahindra also shared a picture of a scale-model tractor.

“These are Mahindra Tractors of course, but which country is this? I’ll send the first person with the right answer a scale model tractor shown in the accompanying pic,” Mahindra tweeted.

For more than three decades, Mahindra has been a leading tractor brand and the world’s largest tractor manufacturer by volumes. “With a presence in over 40 countries Mahindra has leveraged on its quality, as the only tractor brand in the world, to win both the Deming Award and the Japanese Quality Medal,” Mahindra said on its website.

The business magnate is quite active on Twitter where he is known for sharing a variety of content that often goes viral.

On Tuesday, Mahindra shared a video about an electric vehicle that can be driven on various types of terrain—from rocky to sandy to snowy.

While sharing a demonstrative video about the French-made vehicle, Mahindra wrote, “Interesting. A wheeled Spider. Not sure this will be a volume seller for recreational purposes alone. A potential mobility device for Defence & Paramilitary personnel? What do you think? @vijaynakra @Velu_Mahindra."

According to Swincar e-Spider’s website, the vehicle can be “controlled using hands only, making it very accessible, even to persons of reduced mobility.” Powered by a “patented pendulum design”, the vehicle is able to maintain its balance even as it ascends or descends ragged or sloppy land.

    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Sign out