Which states and UTs are among India's poorest? List here
NITI Aayog has published the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) report which measured “three equally weighted dimensions” of health, education and standard of living.
India's MPI has three equally weighted dimensions, health, education and standard of living - which are represented by 12 indicators of nutrition, child and adolescent mortality, antenatal care, years of schooling, school attendance, cooking fuel, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, housing, assets and bank accounts.
The national MPI measure uses the globally accepted and robust methodology developed by the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the report said. It also captures multiple and simultaneous deprivations faced by households.
"The development of the National Multidimensional Poverty Index of India is an important contribution towards instituting a public policy tool which monitors multidimensional poverty, informs evidence-based and focused interventions, thereby ensuring that no one is left behind,” Rajiv Kumar, NITI Aayog’s vice chairperson, has said in his foreword to the report.
Here is the list of the poorest and best performing states and UTs:
Poorest states
Bihar: 51.91 per cent
Jharkhand: 42.16 per cent
Uttar Pradesh: 37.79 per cent
Madhya Pradesh: 36.65 per cent
Meghalaya: 32.67 per cent
States with the lowest poverty rate
Kerala: 0.71 per cent
Goa: 3.76 per cent
Sikkim: 3.82 per cent
Tamil Nadu: 4.89 per cent
Punjab: 5.59 per cent
Poorest Union territories
Dadra and Nagar Haveli: 27.36 per cent
Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh: 12.58 per cent
Daman & Diu: 6.82 per cent
Chandigarh: 5.97 per cent
Union territories with the lowest poverty rate
Puducherry: 1.72 per cent
Lakshadweep: 1.82 per cent
Andaman & Nicobar Islands: 4.30 per cent
Delhi: 4.79 per cent