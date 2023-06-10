Home / India News / HT This Day: June 11, 1971 -- U.S. announces free export of goods to China

ByHT Correspondent, Washington
Jun 10, 2023 09:57 PM IST

The White House announced today a broad range of American-made products that may be sold to China, including automobiles, some industrial equipment, and most consumer goods.

Breaking a 21-year-old embargo on trade to China, President Nixon made public the list of exports that U. S. industry may ship to China under a general licence, meaning the products can be shipped without further approval from the Government.

Mr Nixon said the list includes most farm, fish and forestry products, tobacco, fertilizers, coal, selected chemicals, rubber, textiles and some metals.

In addition, he said, agricultural, industrial and office equipment was included as well as household appliances, electrical apparatus in general, some electronic and communications equipment, and some automobile equipment and consumer goods.

Mr Nixon also decided to sweep aside a requirement that American business must obtain Government permission to export wheat, flour and other grains to China, eastern Europe and the Soviet Union. A 50 per cent U. S. shipping requirement for these items was suspended.

The Chinese export list appeared to parallel closely a similar list on exports to the Soviet Union, which has been in existence for some time.

