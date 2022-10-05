Home / India News / WHO alerts against India-made cough syrups after 66 children die in Gambia

Updated on Oct 05, 2022 10:19 PM IST

The WHO said it is conducting further investigation with Maiden Pharmaceuticals and regulatory authorities in India.

Representational image.(Shutterstock)
ByHT News Desk

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday issued a medical product alert over four cough and cold syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India, warning they could be linked to acute kidney injuries and deaths of 66 children in west African nation, The Gambia.

According to reports, the global health body said it is conducting further investigation with the company and regulatory authorities in India.

"Laboratory analysis of samples of each of the four products confirms that they contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants," the WHO said.

Addressing a press conference, WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that while the contaminated products have so far only been detected in the Gambia, they may have been distributed to other countries," said at a press conference on Wednesday.

A Reuters report said the New Delhi-based company declined to comment on the matter.

Last month, Gambia's government had said it was also been investigating the deaths, after there was a spike in cases of acute kidney injury among children under the age of five in late July.

(With inputs from agencies)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

