Who are Mariyam Shiuna, Zahid Rameez, Maldivian leaders who triggered row with India?

Suspended Maldivian minister Mariyam Shiuna and politician Zahid Rameez triggered a massive controversy by making racist remarks targeting India and mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attempt to promote Lakshadweep as a tourist destination. The comments also triggered Indians on social media, with several people, including celebrities, joining the call to boycott the island nation. Zahid Rameez and Mariyam Shiuna

Meanwhile, the Maldives government on Sunday distanced itself from the derogatory remarks made by the two leaders saying the “opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives”.

“The government believes that the freedom of expression should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that do not spread hatred, and negativity, and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and international partners. The relevant authorities of the government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks," the Maldives' government said in a statement.

Who is Mariyam Shiuna?

Mariyam Shiuna is a sitting minister in the Maldives government. She serves as the deputy minister at the Maldives Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Information, and Art. Shiuna is also the spokesperson of the Male City Council. Shiuna triggered a controversy after she called PM Modi a ‘clown’ and ‘puppet’ over his recent visit to Lakshadweep. After a massive backlash, she deleted the X post on Saturday. The Maldives government on Sunday suspended Shiuna, along with two other ministers - Malsha Shareef and Mahzoom Majid - over remarks against India and PM Modi.

Who is Zahid Rameez?