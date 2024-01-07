Maldives politician's racist post against Indian tourism triggers boycott calls

A massive controversy has erupted after a Maldives minister made crude remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mariyam Shiuna's barb triggered boycott Maldives calls on social media. Narendra Modi's recent appeal to visit Lakshadweep, seems to have irked some people in Maldives.(Twitter/@narendramodi)

Not just Shiuna, a member of Progressive Party of Maldives Senate, Zahid Rameez took a racist dig at India. He boasted of the great services for tourists in Maldives and took a jibe at Modi's attempt to promote Lakshadweep. He called out the idea of competing with Maldives' tourism. In a racist rant, Rameez went on to question the cleanliness in Lakshadweep and ridiculed the standard of hotel rooms.

"The move is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall," read Rameez's post.

Zahid's remark drew backlash on social media. An Indian user commented, "Thank you for exposing yourself ! And we Indians were living in a Lala land thinking we were loved & respected by the ppl of Maldives."



Another user posted, "This arrogance itself will be the downfall. Thank the Chinese later."



“@narendramodi sir let's accept the challenge. Let's show them what a country like India can do when it decides to change. Sir as citizens we promise we will #BoycottMaldives which has turned hostile towards India. Sir introduce steep surcharge for travel to Maldives,” a user reacted.

Notably, Indians were among the highest number of tourists to visit Maldives in 2023. The island country of Maldives is heavily reliant on tourism as a source of revenue and the industry employs thousands of its citizens.

Meanwhile, the Government of Maldives has distanced itself from the derogatory remark made by the minister against PM Modi. In a press statement, the government said, "These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives".