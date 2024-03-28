 Who are Sarath Reddy, Raghav Magunta Reddy Arvind Kejriwal mentioned in court? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Who are Sarath Reddy, Raghav Magunta Reddy Arvind Kejriwal mentioned in court?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 28, 2024 09:13 PM IST

In Kejriwal's proposed big expose in the court, the Delhi CM argued for himself and mentioned the names of Sarath Reddy, Raghav Magunta Reddy.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was supposed to make a big expose in the court on Thursday over the liquor case for which he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. As Kejriwal was produced in the court, his counsel told the bench that Kejriwal would argue for himself following which Kejriwal presented a short timeline of the case and named a few people whose statements during interrogation in the case changed.

Arvind Kejriwal's 'big expose' in the court included names of Sarath Reddy, Raghav Magunta Reddy.(Hindustan Times)
Arvind Kejriwal's 'big expose' in the court included names of Sarath Reddy, Raghav Magunta Reddy.(Hindustan Times)

Who is Sarath Reddy?

Arvind Kejriwal alleged in the court Sarath Reddy donated 55 crore to the BJP. "I have evidence that there is a racket. Money trail is established. Sarath Reddy donated 50 crore to the BJP after being arrested," Kejriwal said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

P Sarath Reddy, director of Aurobindo Pharma, turned approver in the Delhi liquor policy case in 2023. ED arrested the Hyderabad-based businessman in November 2022. Sarath Reddy was named as part of the liquor policy's south cartel which also had Telangana leader K Kavitha, now arrested.

As Kejriwal mentioned Sarath Reddy's name, the ED counsel countered the statement and said it had nothing to do with the liquor scam. "Because BJP or anyone else did not have the right to make this policy. We are not concerned with anyone paying any money to any person. That has nothing to do with the liquor scam," the ED said.

Who is Raghav Magunta Reddy?

Raghav Magunta Reddy is the son of Andhra Pradesh leader Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy. He was granted bail as he turned approver in the excise policy case. He was named as an accused in the case with the allegation that he had participated in the generation and transfer of the proceeds of crime.

Sreenivasulu Reddy and Raghav Magunta Reddy joined Chandrababu Naidu's TDP recently. Raghav is likely to get a ticket from the Ongole Lok Sabha seat -- as an NDA candidate as TDP is now a BJP ally in Andhra Pradesh along with Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal News Live, Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Who are Sarath Reddy, Raghav Magunta Reddy Arvind Kejriwal mentioned in court?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On