Who are Sarath Reddy, Raghav Magunta Reddy Arvind Kejriwal mentioned in court?

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was supposed to make a big expose in the court on Thursday over the liquor case for which he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. As Kejriwal was produced in the court, his counsel told the bench that Kejriwal would argue for himself following which Kejriwal presented a short timeline of the case and named a few people whose statements during interrogation in the case changed. Arvind Kejriwal's 'big expose' in the court included names of Sarath Reddy, Raghav Magunta Reddy.(Hindustan Times)

Who is Sarath Reddy?

Arvind Kejriwal alleged in the court Sarath Reddy donated ₹55 crore to the BJP. "I have evidence that there is a racket. Money trail is established. Sarath Reddy donated ₹50 crore to the BJP after being arrested," Kejriwal said.

P Sarath Reddy, director of Aurobindo Pharma, turned approver in the Delhi liquor policy case in 2023. ED arrested the Hyderabad-based businessman in November 2022. Sarath Reddy was named as part of the liquor policy's south cartel which also had Telangana leader K Kavitha, now arrested.

As Kejriwal mentioned Sarath Reddy's name, the ED counsel countered the statement and said it had nothing to do with the liquor scam. "Because BJP or anyone else did not have the right to make this policy. We are not concerned with anyone paying any money to any person. That has nothing to do with the liquor scam," the ED said.

Who is Raghav Magunta Reddy?

Raghav Magunta Reddy is the son of Andhra Pradesh leader Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy. He was granted bail as he turned approver in the excise policy case. He was named as an accused in the case with the allegation that he had participated in the generation and transfer of the proceeds of crime.

Sreenivasulu Reddy and Raghav Magunta Reddy joined Chandrababu Naidu's TDP recently. Raghav is likely to get a ticket from the Ongole Lok Sabha seat -- as an NDA candidate as TDP is now a BJP ally in Andhra Pradesh along with Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party.