WHO chief lauds India’s Ayushman health initiative

Director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, highlighted the role of Medical Value Travel (MVT) and Digital Health in strengthening healthcare systems and accessibility across nations. Speaking at the “One Earth One Health - Advantage Healthcare India” event in Gandhinagar, Ghebreyesus emphasized the significance of MVT in providing specialized medical resources and services, while also praising the impact of Digital Health on healthcare accessibility. Director general of WHO emphasises on the role of Medical Value Travels (MVT) and lauds India for Ayushman health scheme. (ANI)

“Medical Value Travel can serve to complement countries in building their national capacities. Leveraging MVT, countries can offer specialized resources and services that may not be available, affordable or accessible in other parts of the world,” according to Ghebreyesus.

He further commended India’s efforts in utilizing Digital Health platforms, citing the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres as an exemplary model. These platforms enable patients to access medical healthcare services via telemedicine, ensuring healthcare reaches even the most remote and underserved areas.

“Digital Health is a great asset as it enables patients to access medical healthcare services via telemedicine at platforms such as Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres. Digital Health bridges the gap of affordability rendering medical care to the innermost areas and to those patients who may not be able to afford the services,” added Ghebreyesus.

Reflecting on his high school days, Ghebreyesus shared his exposure to Indian educators in Ethiopia, who introduced him to Ayurveda and India’s potential in traditional medicine.

“It’s the first time I heard about Ayurveda and India’s huge potential about traditional medicine... links between my exposure when I was a student. As we can see Indian doctors, Indian teachers, I can see that they are your ambassadors… This is a great opportunity for India, especially with medical tourism or Medical Value Travel, it can give you a huge advantage,” he remarked.

Ghebreyesus also highlighted the pragmatic coexistence of Medical Value Travel and national capacity building, affirming that while countries invest in their health systems, MVT can provide vital healthcare options. “Each country may not cover everything and could be countries that specialize in some areas that may help in medical tourism,” he explained.

Acknowledging India’s leadership in Digital Health, Ghebreyesus stated, “Investing in digital technologies is very important because the services provided from India could also be virtual meaning telemedicine. By the way, I have seen it happening in Ayushman Bharat... how a community health worker in that centre was communicating with a doctor 40 kms away and managing a patient. It can also be done globally.”

Ghebreyesus expressed his gratitude for India’s leadership in digital health during its G20 presidency, envisioning a future where digital technologies revolutionize healthcare accessibility on a global scale.

Speaking at the event, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Universal Health Coverage infused with the principles of Sarvodaya (upliftment of all) and Antyodaya (serving the last person). He highlighted India’s impactful contributions to global and domestic healthcare, particularly in the realms of primary and digital health. Mandaviya launched two portals – ‘The Advantage Health Care India - One Stop Digital Portal For Patient’ and ‘Workforce Mobility’ which he said were “not just a milestone for India, but a significant step towards fulfilling our global responsibilities. India has always been at the forefront of healthcare innovation.”

Mandaviya shed light on the scale of India’s healthcare workforce, comprising 1.3 million allopathic doctors, 800,000 AYUSH doctors, and 3.4 million nurses & auxiliary nurse and midwives. With this robust and skilled workforce, India aspires to facilitate a system of organized workforce mobility, where its healthcare professionals serve diverse populations across the globe, he said.

“We strive to build a more inclusive and equitable world where healthcare knows no boundaries and where skilled healthcare professionals can make a difference wherever they are. Our collective efforts will be towards creating a healthcare ecosystem that embraces the voice of every nation, every citizen and every being,” Mandaviya said in his address.

The health minister also launched India MedTech Expo 2023 in Gandhinagar on the sidelines of the G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting with an aim to make great strides also in the medical devices sector.

“India has been recognised as the ‘Pharmacy of the World’. It is now time for India to take the lead in the medical devices sector and become the leader in the manufacturing of affordable, innovative and quality Medical Devices,” said Mandaviya.

He also underlined that India is the fastest-growing medical devices market amongst the emerging markets.

“Our goal is to become self-reliant in the medical device sector and reduce our import dependency which also perfectly aligns with our vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and “Make in India, Make for the World”. FDI up to 100% under the automatic route is permitted for the manufacturing of medical devices.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON