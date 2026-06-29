Petrol, diesel sale restrictions to end on July 1 as India eases war-time curb

The Centre will lift temporary restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel from July 1. This ends emergency measures introduced earlier this month to safeguard domestic fuel supplies amid disruptions led by the US-Israeli war on Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. India will lift temporary restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel from July 1. (Representative)

The curbs, imposed as a precaution against potential supply shortages, had barred commercial consumers from buying petrol and diesel at retail fuel stations.

Authorities had also placed a daily limit on diesel purchases to ensure adequate availability for the general public. The curbs were imposed amid fears that the US-Israeli war on the Gulf could disrupt global energy supply chains and affect fuel availability.

Commercial LPG supply restored Last week, the Centre restored commercial LPG supplies to pre-crisis levels. The ministry said that they withdrew temporary restrictions imposed in March after the war by US and Israel disrupted global energy supply chains.

The restrictions, introduced to prioritise household cooking gas supplies, had reduced allocations for commercial consumers, forcing hotels, restaurants, bakeries and industries to switch to diesel and coal-based alternatives.

With supplies stabilising, the government directed oil marketing companies to resume full supplies of non-domestic packed LPG cylinders and partially relaxed bulk LPG restrictions, allowing consumption up to 50% of pre-crisis levels.

Commercial and industrial consumers that have already shifted to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) will not be allowed to switch back to LPG, as the government continues to promote PNG adoption.