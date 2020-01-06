e-paper
‘Who feels threatened by voice of students?’: Owaisi’s AIMIM on JNU violence

“In solidarity with the brave students of JNU. This cruel attack is meant to ‘punish’ JNU students because they dared to stand up. It’s so bad that even Union Ministers are tweeting helplessly,” said AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday.

india Updated: Jan 06, 2020 13:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hyderabad
Asaduddin Owaisi led AIMIM tweeted on Monday expressing solidarity with the ‘students of JNU’.
Asaduddin Owaisi led AIMIM tweeted on Monday expressing solidarity with the ‘students of JNU’.(PTI File Photo )
         

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday expressed solidarity with students of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, following violence in the campus and said the “cruel attack” was meant to “punish” the students as they “dared to stand up”.

“In solidarity with the brave students of JNU. This cruel attack is meant to ‘punish’ JNU students because they dared to stand up. It’s so bad that even Union Ministers are tweeting helplessly. Modi Sarkar must answer why cops are siding with goons,” the Hyderabad MP tweeted.

The AIMIM has also tweeted expressing solidarity with the “students of JNU”.

“AIMIM stands in solidarity with the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University. Who feels threatened by the voice of students?,” the party said in a tweet.

Violence broke out at the JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

