Who is Amit Gupta, Indian techie detained in Qatar?

An Indian national was detained by Qatari authorities in connection with an ongoing investigation in January this year. The Indian mission in the Gulf nation is providing all assistance to him. Amit Gupta is a senior employee of Tech Mahindra.(LinkedIn)

Amit Gupta, a senior employee of Tech Mahindra, was detained by Qatari authorities on January 1. According to his father, the techie was detained by Qatar’s state security.

The Indian embassy in Qatar said that it is aware of Gupta's detention, as reported by Hindustan Times.

“Our embassy continues to provide all possible assistance in the matter,” a person familiar with the matter said, without giving details of the case or the charges against Gupta.

The embassy has been in touch with Gupta’s family, his lawyer and Qatari authorities, the person added.

Who is Amit Gupta

Amit Gupta hails from Gujarat's Vadodara. He moved to Doha, Qatar's capital, in 2013.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he was appointed as Tech Mahindra's region head in April 2022.

BJP MP Hemang Joshi told the media that Gupta's parents were in Qatar for a month and tried to meet him, but they did not succeed.

According to Gupta's mother, she had met the Indian ambassador in Qatar, who told her that there had been no positive response so far in the case, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, reports claimed that Gupta has been detained in connection with a probe into a data theft case.

Amit Gupta's mother claims that his son was made to sit for about 48 hours without food, before being shifted to a room, where he has been kept for nearly three months now, reported NDTV. His parents say they get a 5-minute call from him every week, which is their only contact with their son.

Tech Mahindra said it is in touch with Amit Gupta's family and is providing the necessary support.

A spokesperson for the company, quoted by NDTV, said that Tech Mahindra is coordinating with authorities in both countries.

"We remain in close contact with the family, providing necessary support to them. We are also actively coordinating with authorities in both countries and adhering to the due process. Ensuring the well-being of our colleagues is our top priority," the Tech Mahindra spokesperson said.