Who is Ashok Mahto, gangster married at 56 for Lok Sabha ticket? He has link to Khakee web series

Dreaded history-sheeter Ashok Mahto is hitting headlines for having tied the nuptial knot in his late 50s during what Hindus believe an “inauspicious” season for weddings. This after a reported assurance from the Rashtriya Janata Dal that the party will give a ticket to a family member from the Munger Lok Sabha seat, currently held by former Janata Dal (United) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh. Netflix web series ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ is said to be inspired by Ashok Mahto gang war.

Who is Ashok Mahto?

1. Ashok Mahto, a notorious criminal in the Nawada-Shekhpura area, has a long history of criminal activities, including involvement in gang wars and murders. He came out of jail after serving 17 years in jail.

2. Ashok Mahto got married to Anita Kumari of Bariyarpur village in Lakshisarai district. There is speculation that the RJD may field his wife as a candidate for the Munger Lok Sabha seat, according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan.

3. Ashok Mahto's gang has been involved in numerous violent conflicts, including a decade-long bloody feud with another notorious criminal, Akhilesh Singh, over control of the sand and stone business. This rivalry resulted in the deaths of over 200 people.

4. Ashok Mahto has a history of legal troubles, including being accused of the murder of former Begusarai MP Rajo Singh and the attempted assassination of Shekhpura MLA Randhir Soni.

5. Ashok Mahto's criminal activities have had a significant impact on local politics, with his gang reportedly receiving support from the political class. His conflicts have taken on a caste dimension, with Bhumihars aligning with Akhilesh Singh and backward communities supporting Ashok Mahto.

Ashok Mahto's link with Netflix web series Khakee The Bihar Chapter

In November 2022, Netflix released the web series ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter,’ which was inspired by the non-fiction crime book 'Bihar Diaries: The True Story of How Bihar's Most Dangerous Criminal Was Caught,' written by Indian Police officer Amit Lodha in 2018. The series portrays the clash between IPS Lodha and Ashok Mahto.