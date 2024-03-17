Who is Dattatreya Hosabale, RSS leader re-elected as ‘Sarkaryawah’?

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh re-elected Dattatreya Hosabale as the 'Sarkaryawah' (general secretary) for an additional three years on Sunday. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) re-elected Dattatreya Hosabale as general secretary.(Jitender Gupta )

The annual three-day 'Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha' of the RSS was held in Nagpur, the headquarters of the RSS, after a gap of six years. In the gathering, Hosabale was elected for the 2024-2027 term, RSS said in a statement.

RSS was founded by Keshav Hedgewar in 1925 in Nagpur. Hedgewar started the organisation because "he was pained at the disorganised state of Hindu society and with an intention to organise them he set up RSS," according to the RSS website.

Several prominent leaders of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been members of the RSS.

Who is the RSS chief? What is Sarkaryawah?

Sarsanghchalak is the topmost leader of the RSS, “revered and venerated as ‘Friend, Philosopher and Guide’ by all”. In its journey of 92 years, the RSS has seen the tenure of six Sarsanghchalaks -- from its founder Hedgewar to its incumbent Mohan Bhagwat.

Whereas, Sarkaryawah is considered as the Sangh's number 2 in command after Sarsanghchalak (RSS chief). He is the executive head of the organisation and conducts the affairs of the Sangh, says the RSS website.

Hosabale took over as the RSS general secretary from Bhaiyaji Joshi in 2021.

Who is Dattatreya Hosabale?

1. Dattatreya Hosabale was born on December 1, 1954, in Hosabale village, Karnataka. Coming from a family with a strong RSS background, he joined Sangh in 1968, according to Vishwa Samvad Kendra, Bharat.

2. During the national Emergency, he was associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and was jailed under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) for over 14 months, the website reads.

3. Over the years, Hosabale held various leadership positions in ABVP, including as Karnataka state organising secretary and ABVP national organising secretary for 11 years (1992-2003).

4. In 2003, Hosabale became in charge of intellectual training of the RSS and Sarkaryavah of the organisation in 2009, a role he continued till 2021 as he took over the topmost executive role.

5. Dattatreya Hosabale has a Master's degree in English from Bangalore University. He is the founding editor of the magazine ‘Aseema’, the website adds.