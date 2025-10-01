Who is Dimple Hayathi? Actor booked for alleged abuse of domestic help

Telugu actress Dimple Hayathi and her husband Victor David have been allegedly booked by Hyderabad police after their domestic worker accused them of assault, harassment, and abuse. A case has been filed against Dimple Hayathi and her husband. (X)

According to an India Today report, a case was registered at Filmnagar Police Station after Priyanka Bibar, a 22-year-old domestic help from Odisha, complained of being verbally abused, insulted, and starved during her stay at the couple's house in Shaikpet.

Who is Dimple Hayathi?

Born in Andhra Pradesh, Dimple Hayathi is a Telugu actress known primarily for her performances in both Telugu and Tamil films. The actress adopted "Hayathi" as a surname, replacing her original single name of "Dimple," due to numerological reasons.

Dimple debuted in films in 2017 with the Telugu film Gulf, when she was approximately 19 years old. She worked on Eureka, Devi 2, and performed a hit item number, "Jarra Jarra" in Gaddalakonda Ganesh over the years.

However, her career has not been without controversy. In 2023, she and her husband Victor David were embroiled in another controversy after allegedly damaging an IPS officer's car in Hyderabad's upscale Jubilee Hills area.

Reports say Victor David accidentally hit the vehicle, and when confronted, Hayathi reportedly kicked the car, prompting a police complaint.

What's the recent harassment case about?

Dimple's maid alleged that the abuse started just after she was employed on September 22 and peaked on September 29, when an altercation broke out.

The victim also accused the couple of "humiliating her, saying my her was not even equal to their shoes," and using abusive language while giving tasks, TOI added.

The couple hurled insults at the domestic help and her family, which made her switch over to mobile phone camera mode in order to capture the abusive behaviour, as per the first information report.

David, Priyanka alleged, smashed her phone while she tried to record the episode.