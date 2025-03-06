Who is Justice Joymalya Bagchi, HC judge recommended for SC elevation? 5 facts

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the elevation of Calcutta high court judge Justice Joymalya Bagchi to the Supreme Court. Justice Joymalya Bagchi(X-@India_NHRC)

The collegium, considering the absence of a Chief Justice of India from Calcutta High Court since Justice Altamas Kabir's retirement on July 18, 2013, has proposed Justice Bagchi's elevation.

“On the retirement of Mr. Justice K.V. Viswanathan on 25th May 2031, Mr. Justice Joymalya Bagchi would be in line to assume office as the Chief Justice of India till his retirement on 02nd October 2031. Mr. Justice Joymalya Bagchi would have a tenure of more than six years before he assumes the office of the Chief Justice of India,” the collegium said in its statement.

“The Collegium has also taken into consideration the fact that, at present, the Bench of the Supreme Court is represented by only one Judge from the High Court at Calcutta. Mr. Justice Joymalya Bagchi stands at Sl. No. 11 in the combined all-India seniority of High Court Judges, including Chief Justices,” the statement reads.

Key details about Justice Joymalya Bagchi: