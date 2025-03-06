Who is Justice Joymalya Bagchi, HC judge recommended for SC elevation? 5 facts
Justice Joymalya Bagchi was appointed to Calcutta HC in 2011, transferred to Andhra Pradesh HC in 2021, and repatriated to Calcutta HC later that year.
The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the elevation of Calcutta high court judge Justice Joymalya Bagchi to the Supreme Court.
The collegium, considering the absence of a Chief Justice of India from Calcutta High Court since Justice Altamas Kabir's retirement on July 18, 2013, has proposed Justice Bagchi's elevation.
“On the retirement of Mr. Justice K.V. Viswanathan on 25th May 2031, Mr. Justice Joymalya Bagchi would be in line to assume office as the Chief Justice of India till his retirement on 02nd October 2031. Mr. Justice Joymalya Bagchi would have a tenure of more than six years before he assumes the office of the Chief Justice of India,” the collegium said in its statement.
“The Collegium has also taken into consideration the fact that, at present, the Bench of the Supreme Court is represented by only one Judge from the High Court at Calcutta. Mr. Justice Joymalya Bagchi stands at Sl. No. 11 in the combined all-India seniority of High Court Judges, including Chief Justices,” the statement reads.
Key details about Justice Joymalya Bagchi:
- Justice Joymalya Bagchi was appointed as a judge of the Calcutta High Court on June 27, 2011, later transferred to the Andhra Pradesh High Court on January 4, 2021, and repatriated to the Calcutta High Court on November 8, 2021, where he has been serving since.
- Justice Bagchi began his legal career in 1991, primarily practising in the Calcutta High Court. Over the years, he gained recognition as a distinguished advocate, representing clients in numerous criminal and constitutional law cases across various high courts and the Supreme Court, reported Law Trend.
- His involvement in high-profile matters, such as opposing the ban on the book Dwikhondito by Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen, underscored his unwavering commitment to civil liberties and freedom of expression.
- During his tenure at the Calcutta High Court, Justice Bagchi presided over several landmark cases. He stressed the importance of swift trials in cases involving financial irregularities to maintain public trust in the judiciary.
- He also played a key role in addressing matters related to civil liberties, environmental protection, and human rights.