Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Justice Joymalya Bagchi, HC judge recommended for SC elevation? 5 facts

ByHT News Desk
Mar 06, 2025 10:06 PM IST

Justice Joymalya Bagchi was appointed to Calcutta HC in 2011, transferred to Andhra Pradesh HC in 2021, and repatriated to Calcutta HC later that year.

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the elevation of Calcutta high court judge Justice Joymalya Bagchi to the Supreme Court.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi(X-@India_NHRC)
Justice Joymalya Bagchi(X-@India_NHRC)

The collegium, considering the absence of a Chief Justice of India from Calcutta High Court since Justice Altamas Kabir's retirement on July 18, 2013, has proposed Justice Bagchi's elevation.

“On the retirement of Mr. Justice K.V. Viswanathan on 25th May 2031, Mr. Justice Joymalya Bagchi would be in line to assume office as the Chief Justice of India till his retirement on 02nd October 2031. Mr. Justice Joymalya Bagchi would have a tenure of more than six years before he assumes the office of the Chief Justice of India,” the collegium said in its statement.

“The Collegium has also taken into consideration the fact that, at present, the Bench of the Supreme Court is represented by only one Judge from the High Court at Calcutta. Mr. Justice Joymalya Bagchi stands at Sl. No. 11 in the combined all-India seniority of High Court Judges, including Chief Justices,” the statement reads.

Key details about Justice Joymalya Bagchi:

  1. Justice Joymalya Bagchi was appointed as a judge of the Calcutta High Court on June 27, 2011, later transferred to the Andhra Pradesh High Court on January 4, 2021, and repatriated to the Calcutta High Court on November 8, 2021, where he has been serving since.
  2. Justice Bagchi began his legal career in 1991, primarily practising in the Calcutta High Court. Over the years, he gained recognition as a distinguished advocate, representing clients in numerous criminal and constitutional law cases across various high courts and the Supreme Court, reported Law Trend.
  3. His involvement in high-profile matters, such as opposing the ban on the book Dwikhondito by Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen, underscored his unwavering commitment to civil liberties and freedom of expression.
  4. During his tenure at the Calcutta High Court, Justice Bagchi presided over several landmark cases. He stressed the importance of swift trials in cases involving financial irregularities to maintain public trust in the judiciary.
  5. He also played a key role in addressing matters related to civil liberties, environmental protection, and human rights.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On