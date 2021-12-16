Home / India News / Who is 'Major Keen Kumar'? Purported video of jawan and PLA soldier goes viral
Who is 'Major Keen Kumar'? Purported video of jawan and PLA soldier goes viral

On being asked his name, the Indian soldier introduces him as 'Major Keen Kumar' and repeats the name as the PLA soldier has difficulty in understanding. Then the Indian soldier asks his name and the soldier says his name is 'Sung Sung Do'.
Screenshot for the purported viral video in which an Indian soldier introduces himself as Major Keen Kumar.
Published on Dec 16, 2021
Written by Poulomi Ghosh

A purported video of a conversation between an Indian soldier and soldier believed to be of the People's Liberation Army has gone viral on social media. The video is undated and might be an old video apparently shot near the Line of Actual Control. The reason why the video has gone viral is the name with which the Indian soldier introduces himself.

While both the names could be made up, social media users, including defence experts, revelled at the name of 'Keen Kumar' which is actually a nickname used traditionally to hide identity. 'Lieutenant Keen', 'Captain Chatak Singh', 'Captain IM Smart' are other common names to conceal the identity, social media users of the defence field tweeted.

Some social media users commented that it is also a tradition to refer to a curious officer as Major Keen Kumar. Since the PPE-clad Chinese soldier was curious to know the name of the Indian soldier, his reply was in reference to the keenness.

indian army line of actual control
