Who is Moid Khan? All you need to know about Ayodhya gangrape case

The Ayodhya police on August 1 arrested a bakery owner and his employee for allegedly raping his 12-year-old daily wage employee for over two months. A bulldozer being used to demolish the bakery of Moid Khan who is accused of allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl, in Ayodhya on August 3.(PTI)

The assault came to light after the girl became pregnant because of the sexual assault.

The incident took place in the Bhadarsa town under Purakalandar police station of Ayodhya district. The Ayodhya police administration has suspended the station house officer of Purakalandar police station Ratan Sharma and Bhadarsa police outpost in-charge Akhilesh Gupta.

The main accused in the case has been identified as Moid Khan and his accomplice as Raju Khan. Both of them have been arrested.

Who is Moid Khan?