Who is Moid Khan? All you need to know about Ayodhya gangrape case
The assault came to light after the girl became pregnant because of the sexual assault.
The Ayodhya police on August 1 arrested a bakery owner and his employee for allegedly raping his 12-year-old daily wage employee for over two months.
The assault came to light after the girl became pregnant because of the sexual assault.
The incident took place in the Bhadarsa town under Purakalandar police station of Ayodhya district. The Ayodhya police administration has suspended the station house officer of Purakalandar police station Ratan Sharma and Bhadarsa police outpost in-charge Akhilesh Gupta.
Also Read | Minor’s rape in Ayodhya: CM assures justice, promises bulldozer action: Victim’s mother
The main accused in the case has been identified as Moid Khan and his accomplice as Raju Khan. Both of them have been arrested.
Who is Moid Khan?
- Moid Khan is a member of the Samajwadi Party. He is the party's city president of Bhadarsa town in Ayodhya district.
- He is also an aide of the Faizabad MP'Awadhesh Prasad, according to the UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
- Moid Khan also ran a bakery in Ayodhya. The bakery was razed by the Ayodhya district administration on August 3.
- Ayodhya district magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh had said that Khan's bakery was illegal as it was built over a pond.
- The Samajwadi Party has defended Moid Khan in the case, claiming that a conspiracy is being hatched against him.
- Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav stoked a controversy after he demanded that a DNA test be done in the case to deliver justice to the victim.
- "Whoever is guilty should be given full punishment according to the law, but if the allegations are proven false after the DNA test, then the government officials involved should also not be spared. This is the demand for justice," he wrote on X.
- The BJP has accused the Samajwadi Party of defending a "paedophile" and showing its “boys will be boys mindset”. It also accused the leaders of the INDIA bloc of being silent. BSP chief Mayawati, too, has criticised Akhilesh Yadav over the demand.
The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.