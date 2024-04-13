'Who is noob in politics?' PM Modi's jibe at opposition in chat with gamers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a jibe at the opposition while referring one of his opponents as a "noob", a term used in gaming terminology for someone who is a newbie or not very skilled at a game. PM Modi in a session with gamers.(X/ @narendramodi)

During a chat with several gamers, a video of which the prime minister shared on his X platform, the gamers mentioned some gaming terminologies like “grind” and “noob”. PM Modi couldn't control his laughter on hearing the term "noob" and took a swipe at the opposition, saying, “If I use this word during elections, people will wonder who am I referring to. If I say it, you will assume it for a particular person.”

The PM, however, didn't take any name while making the remark but it triggered a political slugfest with Congress leader Pramod Tiwari slamming PM Modi for his slang.

Further, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla took a swipe at the grand old party for reacting to PM Modi's remark and said that the Congress leader's reaction to the dig confirms who is actually a "noob" in politics. "Noob PM @narendramodi did not name anybody but why are Congress leaders reacting and confirming ki Rajniti ka Noob kaun hai," he said on X.

Bollywood actress and BJP candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut also took a veiled jibe at the opposition and posted the clip on her X platform asking, "Who is this Noob?"

Gamers Tirth Mehta, Animesh Agarwal, Anshu Bisht, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Ganesh Gangadhar, and Payal Dhare had an interactive chat session with PM Modi where they discussed a host of issues related to the gaming industry. He further urged the gamers to send an e-mail mentioning all their problems with exact key points to his office.

"To regulate would not be ideal because it is the nature of government to intervene, that is its fundamental nature. Either impose restrictions under the law or try to understand and mould it basis our country's needs. Bring it under an organised, legal structure and uplift the reputation," PM Modi said on being asked if there could be a regulatory body for gaming.

During the free-wheeling interaction, PM Modi donned a virtual headset and tried his hands at gaming.

The gaming industry in India peaked in 2019 and since then, various games have emerged based on Indian mythology, and the government has been recognizing the creativity.

(With inputs from ANI)