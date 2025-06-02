Who is Rajeev Shukla, Rajya Sabha MP, former journalist set to become next BCCI president?

As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) braces for a leadership change, one name is hitting headlines -- Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla. A seasoned political strategist and cricket administrator, Shukla is reportedly set to take over as the interim president of the board. Rajeev Shukla became the BCCI vice president in 2020. (ANI)

Rajya Sabha MP from Chhattisgarh, Rajeev Shukla, is currently the vice president of BCCI. He will take over his current role after the present chief, Roger Binny, steps down after turning 70 in July 2025.

According to the constitution of the Indian Cricket Board, no person can hold any post within the BCCI after attaining the age of 70 years.

Who is Rajeev Shukla?

The current vice president of the BCCI, Rajeev Shukla, was born in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. His early life was grounded in academia and journalism.

He started his career as a journalist, where he worked with well-known publications like Jansatta and Ravivar, according to his website. His sharp political analysis and communication skills made him a natural fit for a career in politics.

In 2000, Rajeev Shukla formally entered politics, initially with the Akhil Bhartiya Loktantrik Congress, after which he aligned with the Indian National Congress.

He was soon elevated to the role of national spokesperson and then to a seat in the Rajya Sabha.

Rajeev Shukla and the Indian cricket world

Rajeev Shukla was a key figure in the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, he climbed the ladder within the BCCI, one of the most powerful sports bodies in the world.

Rajeev Shukla's most prominent cricketing role came when he was appointed Chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2011. He temporarily stepped down in 2013 amid controversies. He eventually returned to the role in 2015.

Rajeev Shukla became the BCCI vice president in 2020 after a Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for politicians to return to cricket administration.

When Shukla replaces Binny as president, he will have to preside at all meetings of the General Body and the Apex Council. He will also be one of the three persons required to sign the BCCI's audited annual accounts and other financial statements.