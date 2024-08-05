Who is Sanjeev Jain, Parsvnath Developers CEO arrested after 60-km Delhi Police chase?

Sanjeev Jain, the chief executive officer and managing director of Parsvnath Developers, was arrested by Delhi Police at the Indira Gandhi international airport after a 60-kilometre chase. Sanjeev Jain, CEO of Parsvnath Developers, was arrested by Delhi police at the Indira Gandhi airport after a 60 km chase(parsvnath developers )

Sanjeev Jain fled when a team of the Delhi Police arrived to arrest him at his residence on Saturday, leading to the chase and consequent arrest.

Also Read: Why was the CEO of realty firm, Sanjeev Jain, arrested after a 60-km-long chase?

Warrants against Sanjeev Jain had been issued in connection with a consumer complaint case filed by a man called Rajat Babbar in 2017. Four non-bailable warrants and one bailable warrant from the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission were pending at the Shahdara police station against him.

The most recent non bailable warrant had been filed on July 18, 2024, but Sanjeev Jain did not appear before the commission, the police said.

Also Read: Fake certs issued from Rae Bareli: UP ATS unravels wider network, arrests 6 more

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said in a statement,"Jain was arrested on Saturday by the STF team of Shahdara from the IGI airport following non-bailable warrants issued against the CEO for his inability to appear before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission."

Also Read: IAS aspirants' death | ‘Mercifully, you have not challaned…’: Delhi high court raps police over SUV driver's arrest

The managing director and CEO of a subsidiary of the realty firm, Parsvnath Developers, is a resident of Gurugram, living in DLF phase 2. He has been a part of Parsvnath Developers Private Limited for 32 years.

The company Parsvnath Developers was established in 1984 and is present in 37 cities and 13 states across the country.

Sanjeev Jain also holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Bharti Vidyapeeth, Pune. He did his schooling in Khekra, Uttar Pradesh, attending Jain Khekra Inter College.

Sanjeev Jain, after his arrest, was produced before the commission on Sunday.