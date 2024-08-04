Why was the CEO of realty firm, Sanjeev Jain, arrested after a 60-km-long chase?

Sanjeev Jain, the director and CEO of a subsidiary of realty firm Parsvnath Developers, was arrested by the Delhi police after a chase that lasted for sixty kilometres. The Delhi police received the information that he was at his Gurugram house. (Representational)

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said in a statement that Jain was arrested on Saturday by the STF team from the IGI airport over non-bailable warrants issued against him over his inability to appear before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

Why was the police looking for the CEO?

The warrants against Jain, the chief executive officer of Parsvnath Landmark Developers, were issued in connection with a case filed by one Rajat Babbar, the statement said, adding that the accused was nabbed after a chase of 60 kilometres.

The Delhi police received the information that he was at his Gurugram house. They reached his house to arrest him. However, by that time he had left for Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

He was later arrested at the airport.

"Four non-bailable warrants and one bailable warrant from the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission were pending at the Shahdara police station against Jain," the statement said.

The accused is a resident of DLF Phase-2, Gurugram, Haryana.

According to reports, a non-bailable warrant had been issued against Sanjeev Jain on July 18 but he didn't appear before the panel. The police had been searching for him since.

Sanjeev Jain was later produced before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Sunday.

With inputs from PTI, ANI