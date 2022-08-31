Home / India News / Who is Seema Patra? 5 facts on suspended BJP leader held torturing domestic help

Who is Seema Patra? 5 facts on suspended BJP leader held torturing domestic help

india news
Updated on Aug 31, 2022 11:14 PM IST

Seema Patra, believed to be in her 60s, is the wife for a former bureaucrat. She was the Jharkhand convenor of the BJP-led Centre's ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign.

Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
BySharangee Dutta | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Suspended Jharkhand BJP leader Seema Patra, who was on Wednesday arrested and later sent to police remand for 14 days, for allegedly torturing and starving her domestic help, has turned heads for the appalling details that the victim has shared since the case came to light. The political leader, however, has cried foul and called the charges against her “false and politically motivated”.

Patra, believed to be in her mid-60s, had kept the victim namely Sunita captive for eight years. Videos showing a scrawny Sunita, lying on a bed, and sharing details of her abuse before a magistrate has sparked massive uproar. The victim said Patra locked her in a room for days without food or water, assaulted her daily and burned her body with hot utensils such as a pan. Sunita also alleged the suspended BJP leader broke her teeth, and made her lick urine off the floor.

Here are some details about Seema Patra:

  1. She was a member of the national executive of the BJP's Mahila Marcha (women's win).
  2. Her husband is a former IAS officer, and they live in Ranchi's Ashok Nagar area with their two children - a daughter and a son.
  3. Patra's son, Sunita stated, would often come to the rescue of the victim during the abuse sessions. Furthermore, it was Patra's son who ultimately tipped off the district administration by alerting his friend, a Jharkhand government employee, about the torture of Sunita. The friend subsequently called police.
  4. Patra was the Jharkhand convenor of the BJP-led Centre's ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign.
  5. The leader was suspended by the BJP on Monday soon after the news of her assaulting her domestic help surfaced.
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sharangee Dutta

    A journalist with 7+ years of experience, I pretty much inhale and exhale news – figuratively speaking. Cooking, reading and playing with my dog take up the remaining hours of my normal day. I have an inclination for true crime stories, and love listening to such podcasts.

Topics
jharkhand bjp abuse case assault charge maid ranchi + 4 more
jharkhand bjp abuse case assault charge maid ranchi + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out