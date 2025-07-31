Who is Younes Zarou? German influencer detained by cops in Bengaluru after gathering crowd at Church Street

German influencer Younes Zarou was detained by Bengaluru Police on Wednesday evening for gathering a large crowd on Church Street. Born in 1998, Younes is also a content creator and web video producer.(Instagram/@youneszarou)

However, he was released later as Zarou took Instagram to announce that he is free now and thanked senior officers.

This incident comes months after British singer Ed Sheeran was stopped from performing on Church Street during his India tour.

Who is Younes Zarou?

Younes Zarou, a German influencer known for his illusion videos, has nearly 57 million followers on TikTok and 21 million on Instagram. Born on 26 January 1998 in Frankfurt am Main, he began posting on TikTok in 2019 and is now one of the most influential creators in Germany.

Zarou is also active on YouTube and Instagram, often sharing behind-the-scenes content to connect with his audience.

During a visit to Bengaluru, Zarou was briefly detained after heading to Church Street without prior permission for a public gathering.

Before the visit, he had posted on Instagram: "Church Street, we are coming." As the crowd swelled, Cubbon Park police intervened and escorted him away, citing safety concerns and the need for permission in high-footfall areas.

After the incident, Zarou said in an Instagram post: “I am survived and I am fine. Bengaluru is not for beginners. Thanks to the police chief, without him I think I would be somewhere else now.”