Who was Hemraj Meena, the Pulwama martyr whose daughter's wedding was attended by Om Birla?

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla kept a promise he made six years ago and performed rituals at the wedding ceremony of the daughter of a Pulwana martyr in Rajasthan’s Kota. Birla performed the rituals that the brother or bride’s mother usually performs at the wedding. Om Birla assumed the role of the brother of Reena’s mother Madhubala and performed the ritual of ‘mayra’.(X/@ombirlakota)

Birla, who represents Kota-Bundi constituency in Parliament, attended the wedding of Reena, 25, daughter of Pulwama attack martyr Hemraj Meena, at Kota’s Sangod area.

Who was Hemraj Meena?

Hemraj Meena was a head constable with the Central Reserve Police Force.

He hailed from Vinod Kalan village in Rajasthan’s Sangod city.

Hemraj Meena is survived by his wife Madhubala Meena and daughter Reena.

The CRPF head constable was killed during the 2019 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama.

After Hemraj's death, Om Birla vowed to stand by and support his family. Ever since, Birla has celebrated festivals with them and has actively engaged with them.

Fulfilling the promise

Birla assumed the role of the brother of Reena’s mother Madhubala and performed the ritual of ‘mayra’, a Hindu wedding tradition where the bride’s uncle presents her mother with gifts on the occasion of her sister’s wedding. He was also accompanied by State Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar at the wedding.

During the wedding, Birla presented Madhubana with a ceremonial ‘odhni’ and other gifts. He also paid respect to martyr Hemraj Meena and actively participated in several wedding rituals.

‘Moment of pride’

Sharing pictures from the ceremony on X (formerly Twitter), Birla wrote, “My heart is filled with pride and joy that our daughter Reena is now going to start her new life. This occasion is not only full of emotion for the family, but is also a moment of pride, when the years of loving upbringing, sanskar and hopes have come true. Martyr Hemraj Meena Ji's unique sacrifice and unwavering patriotism for the nation have always been a source of inspiration for all of us.”

“I pray to God that daughter Reena's married life be full of love, trust and harmony and that she always moves forward with happiness, prosperity and respect,” he added.