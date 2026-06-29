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Who was Jagan Gurjar? Notorious Chambal dacoit with nearly 100 criminal cases found ‘suspiciously’ dead in Ajmer jail

Police suspect he was murdered inside his barrack while inmates were locked in as per jail protocol.

Updated on: Jun 29, 2026 09:12 pm IST
Edited by Anita Goswami
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Notorious Chambal dacoit Jagan Gurjar, who had nearly 100 criminal cases against him and once carried an 11 lakh bounty, was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside Rajasthan's high-security prison in Ajmer on Monday.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to Jagan Gurjar's death.(X/@politics_vibes)

Police suspect he was murdered inside his barrack while inmates were locked in as per jail protocol. They have now launched an investigation.

Who was Jagan Gurjar?

Jagan Gurjar was one of the most feared dacoits of the Chambal region, with his criminal network operating for years across the ravines of the Dholpur Dang area. A native of Dholpur district in Rajasthan, he built a reputation as a notorious outlaw with a long history of violent crimes.

Jagan dacoit’s criminal history

Gurjar entered the world of crime in 1994, as per PTI. He was first arrested in 2001, and was arrested several more times over the years.

He was repeatedly released on bail before being taken back into custody in different cases.

In February 2022, Gurjar was arrested in another case after allegedly threatening to kill former Congress MLA Girraj Malinga, as per PTI.

Suspicious death in prison

At the time of his death, Gurjar was lodged in the high-security prison in Rajasthan's Ajmer. He was found dead inside his barrack on Monday.

According to investigators, the incident is believed to have occurred between 11 am and 3 pm, when inmates were locked inside their barracks. He was found dead during a routine inspection after the barracks were opened.

His cellmate, Vishnu, an accused in the Kuldeep Jaghina murder case, was present in the barrack and was questioned by investigators.

 
rajasthan ajmer jail
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Home / India News / Who was Jagan Gurjar? Notorious Chambal dacoit with nearly 100 criminal cases found ‘suspiciously’ dead in Ajmer jail
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