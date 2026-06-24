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Who was Ketan Agarwal, the Pune businessman killed by fiancee Siya Goyal and her lover?

Lohagad Fort murder: Ketan Agarwal belonged to a prominent Pune business family and served as a director at Success Group, a real-estate company.

Updated on: Jun 24, 2026 01:55 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The death of Pune-based businessman Ketan Agarwal, which was initially treated as an accidental fall at Lohagad Fort, has taken a dramatic turn after police alleged that his fiancee and her friend conspired to kill him. Agarwal, 25, died after falling into a gorge at the historic fort near Lonavala on June 18. Investigators now claim that his fiancee, Siya Goyal, and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, planned and executed the murder. Both have been arrested and have confessed.

Young entrepreneur from a real estate family

Ketan Agarwal was killed by his fiancee Siya Goyal in Pune.

Ketan Agarwal belonged to a prominent Pune business family and served as a director at Success Group, a company involved in industrial, commercial and residential real estate development, with a focus on warehousing and logistics infrastructure.

According to the company's website, Agarwal played a key role in the group's strategic marketing, business development and customised real estate projects. He was also involved in initiatives aimed at sustainable growth and operational efficiency.

Educated in India and the US

Ketan held a Master's degree in Entrepreneurial Leadership from Babson College in Massachusetts, one of the world's leading institutions for entrepreneurship studies. Before that, he completed a Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain Management from Symbiosis International University.

Friends and relatives described Agarwal as ambitious and deeply involved in expanding the family's business interests.

From birthday outing to murder probe

On June 18, Ketan travelled to Lohagad Fort with Siya as part of her birthday celebrations. Police said the case was initially registered as an accidental death after Goyal claimed that he slipped while taking photographs near a cliff edge.

The investigation took a turn after Agarwal's family questioned the accident theory, insisting that he was an experienced trekker and unlikely to lose his footing so easily.

Police later examined CCTV footage, phone records, location data and digital evidence. Investigators allege that Chaudhary had reached the fort before the couple and followed them to an isolated location. According to police, he and Goyal then pushed Agarwal into the valley.

Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill said evidence collected during the investigation, including call records and messages, pointed towards a premeditated conspiracy.

Passport episode under scanner

Investigators are also looking into an earlier incident involving a planned pre-wedding trip to Bali.

According to Agarwal's father, the trip was cancelled after Ketan's passport went missing while the group was travelling to Mumbai airport. He alleged that Goyal had handled the passport shortly before it disappeared.

Police have also confirmed that Agarwal and Goyal had visited Lohagad Fort four days before his death. Family members have alleged that there may have been an earlier attempt to harm him during that visit, though police said all aspects of the case remain under investigation.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Pune murder case, Siya Goyal's Hindustan Times and more across India.
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