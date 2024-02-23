Who was Manohar Joshi, former Maharashtra CM?

Former Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi passed away on February 23 at the age of 86 in Mumbai. He was admitted to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi passed away at 86

Manohar Joshi was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on February 21 and passed away early Friday, the private medical facility said. He passed away around 3 am on Friday.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, his son Unmesh said, “He had been admitted to the ICU and was under observation. He had cardiac trouble on Wednesday. He had prolonged age-related health issues. We will be performing last rites at Shivaji Park crematorium and before this, the mortal remains will be brought to our house in Matunga.”

Manohar Joshi, also affectionately known as Joshi Sir, was the first chief minister from undivided Shiv Sena and held the post during 1995-1999. He was also the Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2002 to 2005.

The former Maharashtra CM had a distinguished and varied political career, staring from the Rashthriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and later becoming one of the most respected leaders of Shiv Sena.

Who was Manohar Joshi? All about his political career