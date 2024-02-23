Who was Manohar Joshi, former Maharashtra CM?
Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi passed away at 86 on February 23, after prolonged age-related issues.
Former Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi passed away on February 23 at the age of 86 in Mumbai. He was admitted to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Manohar Joshi was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on February 21 and passed away early Friday, the private medical facility said. He passed away around 3 am on Friday.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, his son Unmesh said, “He had been admitted to the ICU and was under observation. He had cardiac trouble on Wednesday. He had prolonged age-related health issues. We will be performing last rites at Shivaji Park crematorium and before this, the mortal remains will be brought to our house in Matunga.”
Manohar Joshi, also affectionately known as Joshi Sir, was the first chief minister from undivided Shiv Sena and held the post during 1995-1999. He was also the Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2002 to 2005.
The former Maharashtra CM had a distinguished and varied political career, staring from the Rashthriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and later becoming one of the most respected leaders of Shiv Sena.
Who was Manohar Joshi? All about his political career
- Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi was a civil engineer, and completed his degree from the prestigious Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) in Mumbai. He was was married to Anagha Joshi, who died in 2020 at the age of 75.
- Joshi began his political career after his experience as a member of RSS, joining Shiv Sena in 1967. He was appointed as the municipal councilor of Mumbai from 1968-70. He was also the mayor of Mumbai during 1976-1977.
- Manohar Joshi was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 1990 and was the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly during 1990-91. He was appointed as the Union minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises after winning in the 1999 general elections.
- The most significant milestone in his political career was when he became the chief minister of Maharashtra in 1995. He was the first chief minister from Shiv Sena, succeeding Sharad Pawar of Indian National Congress.
- Joshi was also elected as a Member of Parliament and was the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004 when the Vajpayee government was in power.
