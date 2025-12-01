Family mourns death of 'sole breadwinner' Rohit killed in Delhi Mercedes crash: ‘Promised to take leave and visit’

At least one person was killed and two others injured after a speeding Mercedes crashed near Ambience Mall in Delhi's Vasant Kunj on Sunday. The three co-workers had stepped out of the mall after their shifts when a speeding Mercedes struck them. The driver of the car, Shivam Arora, has been identified and detained. (Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

As per police officials, the victim has been identified s a 23-year-old man named Rohit. Rohit along with the other two injured were all working at a French bakery-café called Paul in Ambience Mall.

Also Read | Speeding Mercedes hits 3 Ambience Mall staffs in Vasant Kunj; 1 dead, driver held

The three co-workers had stepped out of the mall after their shifts when a speeding Mercedes struck them. The driver of the car, Shivam Arora, has been identified and detained.

Speaking to HT, police officials said that the accident occurred while Arora was returning from his wedding reception with his wife and brother.

Who was Rohit?

Rohit has been identified as the sole victim of the Delhi Mercedes crash. The 23-year-old belongs to Chamoli in Uttarakhand.

After learning about the crash and Rohit's untimely death, his family are on their way to New Delhi.

As per his uncle, Balwant, Rohit was the "sole breadwinner of the family."

"His mother is in shock. He was very hardworking and worked as a chef. We didn’t know this would happen. We last spoke to him last week. He had promised to take leave and come visit us. Now, what will I tell his parents?" his uncle told HT, adding that the family wants strict punishment for the driver.

"Today, (without Rohit), we don't know how to handle anything. He was just standing there waiting for a ride home. The SUV driver destroyed all our dreams," Singh further told news agency PTI.

Driver not intoxicated, reveal cops

After the driver of the car, Shivam Arora, was arrested, police stated they would conduct a medical examination to determine whether the driver of the Mercedes was under the influence of alcohol.

However, after a thorough examination, cops revealed that Arora, who works as a software engineer in an American multinational technology company, was not intoxicated.

Cops told HT that no alcohol was found in his blood. Arora has been booked under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).