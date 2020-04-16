Whole country fighting under leadership of PM Narendra Modi: Yogi Adityanath

india

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 10:01 IST

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says his government is battle-ready to fight the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. In an email interview to HT, he spoke about how his government is working to ensure food for the people amid the nationwide lockdown, which was enforced on March 25 to contain the spread of Covid-19 outbreak and has since been extended till May 3, and drafting policies for hassle-free transportation of essential commodities. Edited excerpts from the interview:

Q: Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state. How many tests per million have been conducted till now? What other measures are being taken to assess the spread of SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, and its containment?

A: The entire country is fighting against Covid-19 us under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is a battle to save humanity. The state government is working as per his guidance and the central government’s guidelines. Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in the country, and it is a big challenge for us to prevent the spread of Covid-19 here. We started working to prevent the outbreak soon after its alarm was sounded. In the last one month, where only 200 tests could have been performed in one laboratory, now 14 testing labs are functional and 2,500 tests are being done. Uttar Pradesh is also the first state in the country where Covid-19 pool testing has started. In pool testing, 8, 16 or 32 samples are being tested at a time. We have also identified and sealed hotspots in every district to prevent the spread of Covid-19. We have allowed only people associated with three essential services to enter these sealed areas -- the medical team, those related to sanitisation of houses and doorstep delivery.

Q: UP has a large population of migrant workers, a sizeable percentage of whom, are back in the state. There are concerns that many of them may not be able to or may not even want to go back to their jobs when the lockdown restrictions are lifted. How will the state take care of thousands of unemployed people?

A: Our government is serious about this issue. During the lockdown and after it is lifted, the state government will try to accelerate the infrastructure and labour-oriented projects that will provide maximum employment in a short time. We will also bring in more labourers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA). Besides, the state government is also working on other schemes. We have constituted 11 committees under the chairmanship of ministers to draft a policy towards strengthening the state’s economy after the lockdown is lifted and to further extend the employment activities.

Q: The pandemic has dealt a blow to the global economy. How will the lockdown, now extended till May 3, impact the state’s economy? How will the state emerge from the blow?

A: The state government is working on a long-term strategy to give momentum to the economy. Our government has taken many important decisions in the cabinet meeting regarding this. State government policies are being formulated in keeping with the PM’s message of ‘Jaan Bhi-Jahan Bhi’. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is heading the committee constituted to restart construction work on major projects of expressways, highways, public works department (PWD), and other departments. The committee, headed by Finance minister Suresh Khanna, will offer recommendations about which services should be carried forward to maintain the revenue receipts in the state. This committee will also recommend measures for the industrial sector and begin work in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Another committee, headed by Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya, will give recommendations to protect the interests of workers. We have also started work to ensure that farmers do not face any problem in harvesting, availability of seeds and purchase of their crops. We have started purchasing crops at the minimum support price (MSP) from April 15. Farmer producer organisations are being encouraged to buy crops from the farmer’s home or fields. In order to facilitate the harvesting of Rabi crop, our government has given an exemption to labourers or farmers while observing social distancing and has issued passes so that harvesters could reach their fields. We have opened seed and fertiliser shops for the sowing of crops.

Q: Are there any specific sectors for which you need the central government’s assistance? Many states have indicated that they will need an impetus to help increase their incomes, GST compensation and increase in borrowing capacity?

A. The relief package announced by PM Modi has provided great relief to Uttar Pradesh. Whatever further steps need to be taken will depend on the recommendations of the 11 committees. We are getting continuous support from the Centre. Our government will consider all issues related to increasing income, GST compensation and borrowing capacity after the suggestions of constituted committees.

Q The government has eased restrictions to some sectors and road construction activities in areas that are not Covid-19 hotspots. Now, the PM has said there will be strict monitoring till April 20. Is UP in a position to resume work in any of its districts?

A: According to the guidelines issued by the central government, the work of industries and road construction can be restarted. The committee, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, will study the guidelines of the central government and submit its report accordingly after reviewing every aspect.

Q: There were many complaints of police action in the state against people during the lockdown? Has any direction been given to the police?

A. Uttar Pradesh Police is doing a commendable job during the lockdown. In this hour of crisis, people have come to see the humane face of the police. I conduct daily meetings with the officers and I have directed that no wrong step of any kind is taken anywhere. If during the lockdown, a person gets involved in any prohibited activity, then the police will definitely take action. In the Tablighi Jamaat case, the police had come forward and demanded their cooperation. But in many places, they had to face resistance, because of which they had to take action. In some places, the Jamaat members went into hiding and were later captured and kept in quarantine. This has been done to stop community transmission. On behalf of the government, the police have instructions to get the suspected cases admitted to a hospital and put them under quarantine.

Q: The Centre has allowed wholesale markets to function and allowed the transportation of essential goods, yet there are difficulties in the food supply chain. In western UP, sugarcane farmers were gearing for sowing. What steps are being taken to ensure there are no disruptions?

A: There is no shortage of foodgrains in the country and in the state. There is no problem with any kind of food supply in the state. We have enough rations available and have distributed fruits and vegetables through 13,977 mobile vans, e-rickshaws, tractors, and 29,100 carts to date. More than 20,000 people are distributing milk. Necessary items were distributed through 21,256 grocery stores in the state, using the help of 49,399 home delivery providers. We have fixed the responsibility of the District Supply Officer, who has to ensure everyone gets a ration. People’s ration cards have been made and they are given Rs 1,000 as immediate relief. We have allowed farmers and workers to go to the field for sugarcane harvesting and to bring sugarcane to the centres and mill gates. Permission has been given to open seed and fertiliser shops. I can assure you that not a single farmer in Uttar Pradesh will face any problem.